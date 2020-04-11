70 infected in the San Francisco shelter outbreak; Burning Man Canceled; Parks closed for holiday weekend – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Notes to Nana: Pacifica Boy action sparks floods of good wishes for sick grandma

PACIFICA – What started as a small gesture from a six-year-old boy by his sick Nana turned into an outpouring of love and support from his Pacifica neighborhood. Irma Suter was diagnosed and hospitalized with an advanced stage of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The news came during the COVID-19 crisis, which meant that her family would not be able to be with her or see her during treatment. So her grandson Falcon had an idea, asked people to send "Notes to their Nana,quot; and posted the request in his front window. read more

Santa Clara County Volunteers Watch Homebound Seniors During Pandemic Close

SANTA CLARA – When the Santa Clara County shelter order went into effect last month, seniors who depend on a nonprofit organization for services suddenly found themselves isolated from the volunteers helping them with everything from going to medical appointments, gardening, and even home repairs. But volunteers from Heart of the Valley, which serves people 65 and older in western Santa Clara County, knew that their work must somehow continue. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus and man on fire

Burning man canceled for the first time in 34 years after coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – Organizers of the famous Burning Man celebration canceled the annual summer counterculture meeting in the Nevada desert this year over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post, organizers said they would cancel the event for the first time in 34 years as a precaution against the possible spread of the disease in crowded settings. "In the interest of the health and well-being of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City in the Nevada desert this year," said the post on social media. "Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse." read more

Coronavirus surge

San Francisco health officials report 3 new deaths from coronavirus; 73 new confirmed cases

SAN FRANCISCO – The number of deaths from coronavirus in San Francisco grew to 13 with three new deaths reported on Friday and 73 additional residents have tested positive for the disease, according to health officials. With the additional cases, the total number of local positive test results for COVID-19 in San Francisco has increased to almost 800 – 797 – since the outbreak began in February. Health officials did not reveal details about San Francisco's latest coronavirus victims in terms of age, sex, how they may have contracted the disease, or where they were treated. read more

Mayor Breed says 70 tests tested positive for COVID-19 at the San Francisco shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed said Friday that a homeless shelter south of Market is being converted into a medical center after 70 people tested positive for coronavirus. The information came out during the mayor's Friday update on the city's response to COVID-19. The outbreak occurred at the shelter known as MSC South, located on 5th and Bryant streets. It is one of the largest shelters in San Francisco with a capacity of up to 340 residents. read more

New death in the Orinda nursing home; Outbreak worsens at Pleasant Hill facility

NICE HILL – Contra Costa health officials reported the death of another resident Friday amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus at two senior centers. The county reported that 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of the confirmed positives are residents and 13 are staff members, according to Contra Costa Health Services. Additionally, CCHS said a second person died at Orinda Care Center, where earlier this week 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19. read more

Hayward Widow: Husband's COVID-19 Killed at Gateway Installation "A Real Nightmare,quot;

HAYWARD – A widow in Hayward is still facing the loss of her husband, who died inside the COVID-19 Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center almost a week ago, calling it a "terrible nightmare." As of Friday morning, a total of 65 people at the facility tested positive for the virus there, including 40 residents, seven of whom died. Another 25 staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus. When Dianne Akrie's husband Cosell Akrie was transferred to Gateway for physical therapy last month, he was surprised to see that no one had gloves or masks. She says that should have warned her. read more

2 new deaths, more cases reported in Hayward, Castro Valley nursing homes

HAYWARD – Alameda County health officials on Friday reported new cases of coronavirus and deaths from two nursing homes that have been badly affected by the outbreak and where homeowners have been cited for previous violations. At the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, officials reported 9 deaths, 2 more than the 7 reported on Thursday. 41 residents and 25 facility staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 66 cases with a new additional case from the previous day. read more

Number of coronavirus cases in the Santa Rita prison jumps by 3, bringing the total to 15

DUBLIN – The number of inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita prison who tested positive for the new coronavirus increased by three on Friday to a total of 15, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. Additionally, two staff members or contractors at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but that's the same number the sheriff's office reported Thursday. Sheriff officials said 54 inmates in Santa Rita have been evaluated so far, with 37 negative, 15 positive and two results still pending. read more

UC San Francisco seeks citizen scientists to learn more about COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – UCSF scientists hope a new, reconfigured research application will go viral and generate data that can be used to fight the coronavirus. Dr. Gregory Marcus is a cardiologist who helps run a digital research platform called Eureka. The platform was funded by the National Institutes of Health and was built to facilitate mobile health cardiology research using smartphones. Dr. Marcus realized in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with so little knowledge about the virus, that the researchers were able to quickly reuse using the platform to collect data on COVID-19. read more

Lawmakers want details on Newsom's big medical mask Buy Now

SACRAMENTO – California lawmakers want a more complete accounting of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to buy 500 million protective masks, with a high-budget official Thursday looking for details on how the state will distribute the masks and ensure they are of good quality. In a letter to Newsom's chief financial officer, state senator Holly Mitchell asked for details about the contract Newsom is executing to buy 200 million masks per month through a US subsidiary of a Chinese company. Newsom announced the deal Tuesday and asked lawmakers for the authority to quickly spend some of the money needed to buy the masks. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

Bay Area Parks announces Easter weekend closings, urges people to stay home

SAN FRANCISCO – With continued shelter in place in the Bay Area due to the coronavirus pandemic, park agencies are announcing additional closings for the Easter weekend, urging crowds to stay away and celebrate at home. . Here is a list of temporary closings in effect during the Easter holidays. These are in addition to other park closings that are in effect during the shelter-in-place, which continues until at least May 3. read more

San Mateo fires 1,200 parking tickets issued during shelter-in-place

SAN MATEO –– The City of San Mateo announced this week that it will reject or refund some 1,200 parking tickets issued in the past three weeks and will modify its parking enforcement standards as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the San County county shelter Matthew. order. City officials have completed an assessment of parking enforcement standards and plan to refocus their efforts on education while issuing fines for parking violations that pose an immediate safety concern, such as improper parking in a disabled or red zone. Dating issuance has already dropped 40 percent since the pandemic began, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the city. read more

Newsom says Angry Anglers State simply delay sport fishing season, don't cancel

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, who calls himself a passionate fisherman, has tried to allay the growing fears and anxieties among state fishermen that the sport fishing season in California was simply being delayed by the current coronavirus outbreak and not being canceled. . His comments came Thursday in his state update on coronavirus, the same day that a teleconference with California regulators to discuss a possible limited ban on freshwater sport fishing was abruptly canceled after it descended into chaos, and some of the who called brand officials fascists and yelled "make fishing great again." read more

San Francisco limits delivery service charges to local restaurants with liquidity problems

SAN FRANCISCO – In an effort to give a financial boost to San Francisco's cash-strapped restaurant industry, city officials put a cap on Friday on charges that delivery services may charge during the coronavirus shutdown. The limit of no more than 15 percent of the order's total cost, said Mayor London Breed, would remain in effect for the remainder of the local coronavirus shelter at the emergency site or until companies are allowed to reopen for the service of Dinner. read more

Oakland closing some streets to allow pedestrian and bicycle traffic, social distancing

OAKLAND – The City of Oakland on Friday unveiled a new initiative to close multiple streets to motor vehicle traffic and designate them for pedestrians, bicyclists, and wheelchair users. The Oakland Slow Streets initiative will designate some 74 miles of neighborhood streets for pedestrian and bicycle traffic along with local vehicles only, beginning Saturday. Mayor Libby Schaaf says the temporary car ban on some residential streets would open up space for pedestrians to use the roads to exercise during the coronavirus shelter order and social distancing requirements. read more

Danville backs down on reopening farmers' market after citizen complaints

DANVILLE – The city of Danville decided to postpone a planned reopening of its farmers' market on Saturday after an avalanche of citizen complaints about the desirability of reopening amid the coronavirus shelter order. The decision comes a day after Danville officials announced the reopening after working with the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association to reopen the market, which was held in a parking lot in the 200 block of Railroad Ave. Certified farmers markets have been considered essential businesses by the State of California. However, Danville residents on NextDoor and other social media voiced concern over the reopening, as health authorities have been urging people to stay home and avoid meetings. read more

The Rock The Rock's team with California Governor Newsom on health and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – It was an unlikely tag team put together by these uncertain times. On Friday afternoon, California Governor Gavin joined fighter-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson on Instagram Live for a discussion on the importance of health and well-being while staying home during the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video on Instagram taunting the interview. read more

San Francisco offers 911 text option to support survivors of domestic violence during shelter order

SAN FRANCISCO – A new service in San Francisco will allow people in dangerous situations to send a text message to 911 instead of calling, city officials announced Friday. Although people are encouraged to call 911 in emergencies, the new option is for people who are not in a safe place to ask for help; deaf, hard of hearing or speech disabled; or those who are unable to speak to a 911 operator due to a medical emergency. According to Mayor London Breed, the service is especially necessary for survivors of domestic violence who may be living with their abuser, as the city remains protected due to the new coronavirus. read more

Other Major Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus Shutdown Pushes San Francisco's Historic City Lights Bookstore Into Financial Collapse

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco's iconic City Lights bookstore is on the verge of collapse as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the business to keep its doors closed. Elaine Katzenberger, who is the publisher and CEO of City Lights Booksellers & Publishers, both the store and its editorial arm, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $ 300,000 needed to keep the business afloat. "City Lights faces formidable challenges today: Our bookstore has been closed to the public since March 16 and must remain closed for an indefinite period of time," Katzenberger wrote on April 9. read more

Peninsula Humane Society establishes a pet food bank during the coronavirus pandemic

BURLINGAME –– A pet food bank has been created for San Mateo County pet owners who are facing financial difficulties or consider themselves at high risk of contracting the new coronavirus in San Mateo County, the Humane Society said Friday. Of the peninsula. No income or health verification will be required to obtain free pet food, but pet owners must have an address in San Mateo County. "We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic is a financial and health crisis, and PHS / SPCA has programs in place to help affected pets and their owners in both ways," said Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager for the organization. . . read more

Apple and Google work together to help track coronavirus

SANTA CLARA – Apple and Google are partnering to help authorities track exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology. The two Silicon Valley giants will work on a platform to allow contact tracing, a move that identifies people who have been exposed to the virus and who they have been in contact with, the companies announced Friday. The companies will launch interfaces created in existing public health applications for the first time in May that can work on iOS or Android systems, followed by a more complete platform in the coming months in which users will be able to choose. read more

Uber updates coronavirus payment policy, includes some drivers with pre-existing conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – Uber is addressing some mistakes it made when originally setting up its financial assistance program for its drivers and delivery workers affected by the coronavirus. With concert workers on the front line of the outbreak as people stay home and avoid public transportation, Uber was the first of the on-demand concert companies to announce that it would compensate those diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in mandatory quarantine. I would provide assistance to qualified drivers for up to 14 days. read more

South Bay BART extension nears planned start date as pandemic complicates plans

SAN JOSE – BART says it hopes to open its San José extension in a couple of months, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. BART and VTA say worker health is their main concern as many operational milestones are being set to open the extension. BART is now running test trains in Silicon Valley and putting drivers and staff on simulated service races, one of the last steps before so-called full-service revenue can begin. "They begin to operate trains on actual schedules and as we reach each milestone, we will be able to more accurately predict that opening date," said VTA spokeswoman Bernice Alaniz. BART and VTA are still in coverage, after predictions from the previous opening date came and went. read more