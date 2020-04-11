6ix9ine's GF Jade claims feds put rapper on coronavirus-related mission

Instagram

Tekashi69 & # 39; s (6ix9ine) His girlfriend Jade has broken her silence after the rapper was released from prison earlier this month. She turned to her Instagram account to share a new video and make a startling claim that the feds asked the hit hitter of "FEFE" to tease her again, but this time she was not on Nine Trey Gangsta.

Subtitling the April 9 clip, Jade wrote, "You King Is Back." She went on to say, "He doesn't want me to tell you the reason why they let them out because they want him to find out who started the Coronavirus and no, he didn't rat on the guys, he just talked a little bit ;-p".

It's better to take it with a grain of salt though, as Jade most likely was just hanging around, just like what the rapper has done after its release. The rainbow-colored hair star made headlines in recent days for joking about snitching on the photo-sharing site.

More recently, he seemed to mock people calling him a "rat" for being a government informant by updating his Instagram bio asking a great question: "Why is everyone calling me a snitch? Do I miss something .. .? "Also, he changed his Instagram profile picture to a cartoon representation of himself sitting in a rat trap while smiling and eating cheese.

6ix9ine's online activities are inconsistent with what her attorney Dawn Florio recently said. Speaking to TMZ, he claimed that the 23-year-old Brooklynite did not troll or started a fight with other rappers because the federal government is monitoring him.

6ix9ine was released on Thursday, April 2 after his lawyer Lance Lazzaro petitioned Judge Paul Engelmayer for the early release of his client from jail for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that hit creator "BEBE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.