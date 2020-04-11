59 Colorado Nursing Homes, Healthcare Centers with Coronavirus Outbreaks

Colorado health authorities confirmed that there were outbreaks of coronavirus at 59 residential and non-hospital health centers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, medical rehabilitation centers, across the state as of Friday.

Nursing homes are reported to be outbreaks by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment when there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents, or two or more people within the facility with fever or respiratory symptoms within a period of two weeks, plus At least one laboratory-confirmed case of coronaivrus, authorities said.

This is the list of COVID-19 outbreak facilities as of Friday, by county, as provided to Up News Info by the state health department:

Adams County

Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Avamere (Brighton)

Clear Creek Care Center

Inglenook in Brighton

Irondale Post Acute

Arapahoe County

Hearty Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)

Bethesda Lutheran Communities (South Logan Street, Centennial)

Brookdale Meridian Englewood

Cherrelyn Health Center

Cherry Creek Nursing Center

Libby Bortz

Littleton Care and Rehab Center

Makarios Assisted Living (East Pacific Place, Aurora)

Pearl Street Health and rehabilitation

RiverPointe Senior Living

Serenity House (Holly South Street)

San Andrés town

Sherman House (Continuum of Colorado Group Home)

Someren Glen

Boulder county

Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)

Boulder Mansion

Bridge in Longmont

Frasier Meadows

Longmont Life Care Center

Chaffee County

Columbine Manor – Departure

Denver County

Amberwood Court Rehabilitation

Brookdale University Park

Courtyards in Mountain View

Franklin Park Health Center

Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community

Holly Heights

Jewell Care Center

North Spotlight

Robert Russell Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus

Rowan Community Nursing Home

Sloan Lake Rehabilitation

Sunrise at Cherry Creek

Douglas County

Highline Place Memory Care

Windcrest

El Paso County

Aspen Living Center

Laurel Manor

MorningStar at Mountain Shadows

Terrace gardens

Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living

Fremont County

Cañon Lodge Care Center

Jefferson County

The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center

Granville Assisted Living Center

Lakeview Senior Living

Mapleton Call Center – Lakewood

Mounting crest

Sierra rehabilitation and care community

Larimer County

North Coast

Montrose county

Colorow Spotlight

San Juan Life Center

Morgan County

Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center

Pueblo County

Brookdale Pueblo

Routt County

Casey's Pond

Weld County

Centennial Health Center

Downtown at Centerplace

Fairacres Mansion (Greeley)