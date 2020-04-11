59 Colorado Nursing Homes, Healthcare Centers with Coronavirus Outbreaks

Colorado health authorities confirmed that there were outbreaks of coronavirus at 59 residential and non-hospital health centers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, medical rehabilitation centers, across the state as of Friday.
Nursing homes are reported to be outbreaks by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment when there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents, or two or more people within the facility with fever or respiratory symptoms within a period of two weeks, plus At least one laboratory-confirmed case of coronaivrus, authorities said.
This is the list of COVID-19 outbreak facilities as of Friday, by county, as provided to Up News Info by the state health department:
Adams County
Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Avamere (Brighton)
Clear Creek Care Center
Inglenook in Brighton
Irondale Post Acute
Arapahoe County
Hearty Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
Bethesda Lutheran Communities (South Logan Street, Centennial)
Brookdale Meridian Englewood
Cherrelyn Health Center
Cherry Creek Nursing Center
Libby Bortz
Littleton Care and Rehab Center
Makarios Assisted Living (East Pacific Place, Aurora)
Pearl Street Health and rehabilitation
RiverPointe Senior Living
Serenity House (Holly South Street)
San Andrés town
Sherman House (Continuum of Colorado Group Home)
Someren Glen
Boulder county
Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
Boulder Mansion
Bridge in Longmont
Frasier Meadows
Longmont Life Care Center
Chaffee County
Columbine Manor – Departure
Denver County
Amberwood Court Rehabilitation
Brookdale University Park
Courtyards in Mountain View
Franklin Park Health Center
Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
Holly Heights
Jewell Care Center
North Spotlight
Robert Russell Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus
Rowan Community Nursing Home
Sloan Lake Rehabilitation
Sunrise at Cherry Creek
Douglas County
Highline Place Memory Care
Windcrest
El Paso County
Aspen Living Center
Laurel Manor
MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
Terrace gardens
Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
Fremont County
Cañon Lodge Care Center
Jefferson County
The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
Granville Assisted Living Center
Lakeview Senior Living
Mapleton Call Center – Lakewood
Mounting crest
Sierra rehabilitation and care community
Larimer County
North Coast
Montrose county
Colorow Spotlight
San Juan Life Center
Morgan County
Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center
Pueblo County
Brookdale Pueblo
Routt County
Casey's Pond
Weld County
Centennial Health Center
Downtown at Centerplace
Fairacres Mansion (Greeley)