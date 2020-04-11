5 possible adjustments as quarterback for the Patriots in the NFL Draft

After releasing third quarterback Cody Kessler a couple of weeks ago, the Patriots cleared the way to recruit a rookie quarterback in this month's NFL Draft.

Given that Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are expected to compete for the starting position, the team is unlikely to invest a top pick in a top quarterback talent like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Instead, expect the team to mine gold at the position on day three of the draft, when rounds 4-7 are held, similar to what they did last year when they picked Stidham in the fourth round.

Here are five of the best quarterback adjustments in the interim rounds for New England.

Nate Stanley, Iowa

6’4 ", 235 pounds

After being trained in Iowa by Kirk Ferentz and his son Brian, both close to Bill Belichick, Stanley is an intriguing fit from a physical standpoint and comes from a schematic background similar to New England.

Stanley played in a pro-style offense like Hawkeye, one that closely reflects the Erhardt-Perkins scheme that New England executes today. With a prototypical size and good arm strength, Stanley is a dark horse for the team to target in the final rounds of the draft.

The end of @UMichFootball vs. Iowa was wild. 😳 Nate Stanley completed a desperation pass with his left hand, but fell short: pic.twitter.com/sryAGfex3g – Red Big Ten (@BigTenNetwork) October 5, 2019

Stanley was the second player in the show's history to be named a three-year permanent captain, a sign of his makeup and intangibles. He has experience playing under center and shotgun in multiple groups of personnel, something that will help his transition to play in an NFL offensive scheme.

Stanley has a good arm, but may be inconsistent with his precision. On some occasions, you can toss dimes to your receivers, and on others, you can miss easy flips. When pressed, its mechanics may fail and its precision problems tend to exacerbate.

Another trait that will help him is his ability to avoid making turnovers. Stanley pitched just seven picks last season, and his ability to make wise decisions in his pocket and keep the ball away from the other team is something Belichick and Josh McDaniels greatly value.

Jacob Eason, Washington

6’6 ", 227 pounds

Eason is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Those who love Eason highlight his prototypical size, his rocket, and his experience playing on a pro-style offensive. His detractors highlight his inconsistent mechanics, great fights when under pressure and his lack of contact in shots.

Despite all the talent in his right arm, Eason's pressure management issues could derail his NFL career if he can't fix them. According to Pro Football Focus, Eason had the worst approval rating when under pressure at 37.6. In the tape, panic is noticeable when he has defenders approaching him. It's something that needs to be addressed quickly in order to be successful against an NFL defense.

Jacob Eason has put some amazing things on the tape throughout this season, but in this UNPAC It video I look at an area of ​​growth for Skinny. #UW # PAC12 #Oregon #Utah pic.twitter.com/TkD27POElo – Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) November 6, 2019

On the other hand, when things are clicking for Eason, it's nice to see him. He has one of the most beautiful deep balls in the draft, and his ability to get his players into favorable positions with his pre-snap readings is advanced for a college quarterback.

But still, its mechanics can fail at any time, and that's a troubling trait. Eason has a tendency to fade on shots with any defender near him, and his bottom half can be erratic at times, affecting his shots as a result.

There's a lot to clean up with Eason, but he has one of the highest limits in this quarterback class, and that will lead to an NFL team picking him sooner than he deserves.

James Morgan, Florida International

6’4 ", 229 pounds

Morgan who allegedly had a virtual visit with the Patriots recently, it's another development perspective with some NFL-ready traits that make it an intriguing pick in the end of the draft.

Morgan is a good size and strong arm, and he created some excitement by putting together good performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. He is an accurate pitcher on the field, whose pitching motion could use a slight tweak to take some loft off his deep pitches, but is otherwise adept at doing most pitches.

Where Morgan needs improvement is on the mental side of things. FIU operates an extended scheme, making its NFL learning curve steeper than it would be for prospects like Eason and Stanley who come from pro-style offenses. His mental processing and ability to move quickly through his progress has to improve, as Morgan tends to catch on a catcher and wait too long for a play to unfold.

Aside from his penchant for waiting a few seconds too long on slow-paced plays, Morgan makes solid ball decisions. In his last two seasons as a Pantera, he threw just 12 interceptions.

As he learns to play the game on a professional level, everything could work for him if he accelerates his release, advances through his progressions faster, and improves his pocket balance. It will take time to learn the complexities of the NFL position, but with good training Morgan could have some initial potential.

Jake Fromm, Georgia

6’2 ", 219 pounds

Fromm is one of the most well-prepared quarterbacks in terms of his ability to execute an NFL offense at the moment, but he also has perhaps the lowest ceiling of all quarterbacks in the draft.

With his lack of size and little arm strength, Fromm will have a hard time winning games for any team that recruits him. Fromm had a very successful career in Georgia as a three-year starter, but he was also surrounded by a wealth of talent that made it easier for him to put up the statistics he made in his career.

Fromm is a good decision maker who excels at previous defense readings and finds weak spots in hedges. He has a good idea of ​​his progress and launches well in advance on most routes. Its mechanics and location in the shots are solid in all aspects. He also doesn't turn the ball around much, as he threw four times more touchdowns (78) than interceptions (18) in his college career.

However, a lack of arm size and strength limits his potential to be a starting quarterback. While he's likely to have a successful career as a backup quarterback, it's hard to see Fromm having the ability to be a starting quarterback unless he can unlock more power in his arm as he develops in the NFL.

With the Patriots looking to whip up a backup to take over Hoyer in a couple of years, Fromm would still make sense as a developmental pick that could provide depth behind the team owner for years to come. Just don't expect me to give the runner a run for his money anytime soon.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

6’2 ", 205 pounds

Quarterbacks coming from the Air Raid offense generally struggle to make the transition from college to the NFL, but Gardner Minshew, Gordon's predecessor in Washington state, can make teams pause by evaluating Gordon. .

The tape on Gordon is limited, but the stats he posted in just one full season as a starter at Wazzu are staggering. Of course, much of that is due to Air Raid inflation, but it's hard not to be impressed by the fact that Gordon was second on the FBS to the projected draft general pick Burrow in air yards (5,579) and touchdowns ( 48).

Anthony Gordon Quick Feet Quick Release Accurate. pic.twitter.com/SdnHEdxlVh – Sage Rosenfels (@ SageRosenfels18) February 28, 2020

According to PFF, Gordon was the best passer on FBS for pitches within 10 yards of the scrimmage line. He is a precise pitcher in the short and intermediate parts of the field, and he throws with anticipation and tact.

He's better as a fast passer because of his processing speed and quick release, and he could fit into a Patriots offense that emphasizes getting the ball out quickly.

However, like Morgan, Gordon faces a steep learning curve in moving from the air strike scheme to a professional style scheme. Air Raid doesn't ask your quarterback to play far below center, and his readings are much more defined than at the next level.

Gordon also needs work to improve his footwork and overall mechanics, something that affects his ability to hit receivers at the back of the field. But with what he accomplished in just a year as a starter, there is potential with Gordon, if he can successfully learn the playbook of an NFL offense.