5 karaoke songs to play at home and process your emotions during the pan

Here we are. Still on that. Many of you may be living alone, separated from friends and family. And those of you living with roommates, friends, or family are beginning to wish you were isolated alone. Its alot. What remains to do but sing?

You don't need a karaoke audience. If you are socially estranged from roommates, amazing. They are going to insurance I like this. If not it does not matter. Pick up your phone, pick up the lyrics and sing your feelings. Your cat is here for that.

I have been using karaoke to process my emotions since at least the 2016 election. At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, I am so upset, alone, and stressed that I could scream; and I will, on my bluetooth microphone alone in the room.

Here are five song options for all of us as we practice social distancing.

"It is the end of the world as we know it (and I feel good)" by REM

I don't really feel good, but I'm so ready to scream "Leonard! Bernstein! At the top of my lungs, and so are your next-door neighbors, and I really think that can help.

"When the pigeons cry,quot; by Prince

I use this song as an end-time hymn and as a harbinger of change. The song (and my emotions) are a bit everywhere, a perfect metaphor for my day to day at home with my family. I wake up feeling so hopeful, but at dinner I am so exhausted and I ask myself, "Why are we yelling at each other?" Maybe it's the dishes in the sink.

"Mad World,quot; from Tears for Fears

Self-explanatory. I suppose you could do the Gary Jules version of my favorite movie, but that probably means you're a millennium. In fact, I prefer this synthetic edge, a little harder than the original. (You're also not going to beat this version by Curt Smith of TFF and daughter Diva last week.)

"Midnight Train to Georgia,quot; by Gladys Knight & the Pips

Do you remember when we could travel? At this point, it will be a virtual train. Sit back and enjoy the ride from your sofa. Let's dream of the day when we can go back to find a simpler place and time.

"Sign of the Times,quot; by Harry Styles

Very depressing, but beautiful. And it gives us a little hope, which is honestly what we all long for. Dry your tears and sing it like you mean it: "Just stop crying, everything will be fine." Someone (maybe you?) Needs to hear this. Also, you should bathe and put on your pajamas during the day. Harry (and I) would like to remind you that when this is all over: “We can meet again somewhere. Somewhere far from here.

For a fun game, just post the question on social media; Ask for the song you should sing next. Let the universe decide. Karaoke roulette!

I'm going to sing "That's What Friends Are For,quot; by Dionne Warwick and her friends. (Sobs from my room)

"Keep smiling, keep shining."

What songs help you get through this difficult time? Let us know in the comments below.

Sarah Howard Parker is a writer and actress living in London. She answers your karaoke (and life) questions on Karaoke tipand writes about parenting and reading for The horn book.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.