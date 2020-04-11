5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles, famous ghost town of Sierra Nevada Bodie – Up News Info San Francisco

BODY (Up News Info / AP) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 shook the remote California-Nevada state line, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake occurred after 7:36 am Saturday and focused near Bodie, a former gold mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, according to the US Geological Survey. USA website.

It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

Mono County Sheriff's dispatchers, about 30 miles north of Bodie, felt the quake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernández said. He said they have not received any reports of damage or injury.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.