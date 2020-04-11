& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Alum Sheere Whitfield Grateful Her mother has been found

Instagram

In delivering the good news to her Instagram followers, the television personality thanks those who offer her prayers: "I couldn't have gotten through this without your support."

Former member of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Sheere Whitfield You can now breathe a sigh of relief. Days after asking her followers to help her find her missing mother, the star now returned to social media to inform them that her mother has been found safe and sound.

In a shared Instagram post on Friday, April 10, Sheere expressed her gratitude to those who prayed for her mother's safety. "Thanks for all the prayers, they worked! My mother has been found safe and healthy. She is now with her family. She could not have gotten over this without her support. GOD IS GOOD!" she wrote on the photo sharing platform.

His former co-star, Porsha WilliamsHe was one of those who felt relieved after hearing the news. She commented: "God is good", while Donald trumpformer political assistant Omarosa He said: "Praise God! Xoxo". Meanwhile, Shamea Morton wrote: "This is great news!" How to Carlos ReyHe said, "We love you, Mommy Thelma!"

Earlier this week, Sheere said her mother, Thelma Ferguson, had been missing for two weeks. It was last seen on March 23. "In the past, my mother took personal vacations without telling the family and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest time that has passed without contacting anyone in the family or her friends." She added: "Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and praying for his safe return home."

"I ask that everyone pray for my mother's safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful," he concluded, before asking people to contact the Sandy Springs police or send an email to the detective who is driving. the missing persons case if they had information about her. mother.