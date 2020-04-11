& # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; available free online during Covid-19 crash

HBO

The critically acclaimed drama series starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon is available for free on HBO's streaming service during the coronavirus crash.

Up News Info –

Nicole Kidman and Reese witherspoonthe hit television drama "Big Little Lies"It has been made available to stream online for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

All episodes of the two-season winning Emmy and Golden Globe series, based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, hit the HBO Go and HBO Now apps on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Sharing the news with Instagram fans, executive producer and star Kidman wrote: "More screaming, dreams and ice cream … from our little big family to his."

"All episodes of #BigLittleLies are now available to stream for free on HBO GO and HBO NOW xx."

"Big Little Lies", which also stars Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitzand Laura DernIt's just part of the 500 hours of premium content that HBO bosses offer free until April 30.

Meanwhile, Apple bosses are also offering fans new shows to explore in isolation by offering a free streaming of M. Night Shyamalanthe psychological thriller "Server"and Hailee Steinfeld& # 39; s "Dickinson"Serie.

The tech brand's Apple TV + service generally requires a paid subscription to access its original content, but on Friday, officials lifted the pay wall to allow new viewers the opportunity to watch a selection of movies and series without cost while trapped at home during the pandemic coronavirus.

Selections available for free for a limited time through the Apple TV app include director Shyamalan's "Servant," about a mysterious force threatening to tear a couple apart after suffering a devastating tragedy, and a wildlife documentary. "The Elephant Queen", Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Anthology series "Little america", executive production of a movie couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, presents true stories of immigrants in the United States, while Joel Kinnamanspace drama "For all humanity"Imagine a world in which astronauts from the Soviet Union defeated the United States to the moon.

He is also free to watch Steinfeld's hit historical comedy "Dickinson," in which he portrays the young rebel poet Emily Dickinson, as well as children's series like "Snoopy in space"and"Helpers"a live-action show for preschoolers created by the people behind it"Sesame Street"