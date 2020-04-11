36-year-old Eads man killed by Kiowa County sheriff's deputies

The man killed Thursday by Kiowa County sheriff's deputies was a 36-year-old Eads man, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The man, who has not been named pending notification of his relatives, was a passenger in a van stopped at 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Colorado 96 and Main Street in Brandon, a CBI press release said.

The man attempted to escape, according to the press release.

"After a fight between the deputies and the passenger, shots were fired, hitting the man," the press release said.

Authorities have not said whether the 36-year-old man was armed or not.

The two deputies were not injured. They have been placed on an administrative license.

The CBI, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office and the District 15 District Attorney's Office are investigating.