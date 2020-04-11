Home Local News 36-year-old Eads man killed by Kiowa County sheriff's deputies

36-year-old Eads man killed by Kiowa County sheriff's deputies

The man killed Thursday by Kiowa County sheriff's deputies was a 36-year-old Eads man, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The man, who has not been named pending notification of his relatives, was a passenger in a van stopped at 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Colorado 96 and Main Street in Brandon, a CBI press release said.

The man attempted to escape, according to the press release.

"After a fight between the deputies and the passenger, shots were fired, hitting the man," the press release said.

Authorities have not said whether the 36-year-old man was armed or not.

The two deputies were not injured. They have been placed on an administrative license.

