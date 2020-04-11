36 positive results, 7 seniors die from coronavirus at Riverview nursing home – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Seven older adults have died and another 36 are testing positive for Covid-19 at a Riverview nursing home.

Rivergate Terrace says that of those who tested positive for coronavirus, 15 were staff members.

The facility says it got its first coronavirus case on March 25.

The company that owns Rivergate Terrace also owns the Washington State Nursing Home, which was one of the first sites for the coronavirus outbreak in the US. USA

