34-year-old man stable after shooting, police search for 2 people of interest – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate two people of concern who may have information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the east side of the city.

It happened on March 21 at 2:20 a.m. when a 34-year-old male victim was sitting in his 2008 blue minivan in the 4700 block of Cadillac Blvd.

Police say the two people of concern approached the vehicle and said something to the victim, as if they were asking a question. Then the women continued to walk, and shortly afterwards a dark-colored vehicle stopped and someone inside shot, hitting the 34-year-old man.

He was transported to a local hospital and was included in stable condition.

Person of interest No. 1: Black female, light complexion, about 19 to 22 years old, slim build, braided ponytail and dressed in a light colored jogging outfit.

Person of interest no 2: Black female, 19-22 years old, of medium build, wearing a black jacket, jeans and a green shirt.

If someone recognizes these persons of interest, or has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the 5th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

