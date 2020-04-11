3 Denton Rehabilitation Center residents die from COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County health officials reported that three residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center died from the coronavirus.

Residents include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in their 60s. Their identities will not be revealed.

"The loss of these three lives is almost beyond words as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in our county," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with each of their families as they face the death of their loved ones."

In a statement released Saturday, Denton County Public Health said they have worked closely with the facility since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified between residents and an employee.

The first residents with laboratory confirmed cases were transported to a hospital after presenting symptoms. The employee is currently in solitary confinement at his residence.

"DCPH is taking the unprecedented step of announcing the name of the facility to ensure transparency for the public in light of today's deaths," said Director of Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson. "We have been communicating with the more than 100 facilities throughout Denton County to ensure they have the necessary resources for the safety of their residents and staff."

The county is also working with state partners to coordinate the provision of PPE to employees of resident care facilities.

"We are committed to working closely with long-term care facilities in Denton County to ensure they have the necessary tests for anyone who shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19 disease," said Judge Eads. "We are also working to provide PPE to these facilities where our most vulnerable populations receive care."

Along with the deaths, health officials also announced 20 additional cases in Denton County. This increases the county total to 474.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure.

However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death. If people experience more severe symptoms, DCPH recommends that people call their health care provider or emergency department before arrival.

For more information on COVID-19 in Denton County, click here. For additional data, including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and ZIP code data, click here.