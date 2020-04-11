2 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – Two employees of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tested positive for the new coronavirus, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

The employees, whose job descriptions were not disclosed, are not correctional officers or deputies, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The two employees are quarantined at home and under the treatment of their doctors. They haven't been working since late March and the two cases don't appear to be related, according to the sheriff's office.

The areas where infected employees work have been

professionally cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, screening tests are performed for anyone who enters the facility and medical personnel are alert for symptoms, the sheriff's office said.

Inmates have not been tested, but with the inmate population declining, there is ample space to quarantine if necessary, according to the sheriff's office.

