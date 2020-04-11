2 more USNS Mercy Crew members test positive for COVID-19 bringing total to 3 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two other crew members aboard the USNS Mercy naval hospital ship have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed Friday.

As of Friday, a total of three crew members at medical treatment facilities had tested positive for the virus.

The crew members are currently isolated outside the ship and are monitoring themselves, according to LT. Joseph Pfaff.

According to the ship's captain, the crew members and 53 others have been removed from the ship as a precaution.

Pfaff said the case will not affect the ship's ability to receive patients.

On Wednesday, the Navy confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 on the ship.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday Friday said seniors from local care homes will be transferred to Mercy to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"They are giving us the opportunity to prioritize that population by using an incredible asset that Mercy provides us," Newsom said.

The Governor said Mercy will only house older people who have tested negative for COVID-19

The naval hospital ship arrived in the port of Los Angeles on March 28 to help alleviate local hospitals reeling from an avalanche of coronavirus cases.

The ship, which left San Diego days earlier, is being used to treat non-coronavirus patients so regional ground hospitals can treat those with COVID-19.

USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and 800 Navy medical and support personnel. The floating hospital can provide a range of services, including critical care for adults.