2 more Fort Worth officers test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two additional Fort Worth officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the officers has returned to service since April 1.

The department said they are "at home recovering and doing well."

In addition, the department said it created a dedicated team to investigate and reverse the movements and encounters of each infected officer. The team is notifying anyone who may be at risk and who needs to isolate themselves.

They also disinfect vehicles and office spaces where both officers worked.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources