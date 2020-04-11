18-year-old motorcyclist dies after accelerating, colliding with truck in Arlington – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after colliding with a pickup in Arlington.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. On April 10, police responded to the accident in the 1900 block of S. Cooper Street.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist, identified as Jordy López Arellano, was traveling north at high speed when he struck a white Ford F-250 that turned left from the southbound lanes onto Inwood Drive.

The truck driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage of a nearby business that captured the accident.