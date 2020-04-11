1 month after the outbreak begins, Dallas County publishes a case summary – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It has been a month since Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the county's first positive case of coronavirus.

Since then, there have been more than 1,500 more.

On Saturday, Judge Jenkins released new information, shedding light on the demographics of each case, starting with the top three cities with the most outbreaks.

Dallas tops the list with 873 positive COVID-19 cases, Garland comes in second with 143 cases, and Irving is very close with 111.

Age and underlying health conditions have been said to play an important role in the virus.

The number one underlying health condition in Dallas County is diabetes. 131 of the 873 patients have had this disease, followed by 59 with lung disease or asthma and 47 with heart disease.

But the question remains: how did the patients contract the virus?

Community spread has been the largest transmission in Dallas County, with more than 1,200 cases, 109 patients traveled within the United States and 100 patients contracted the virus while in long-term care facilities.

