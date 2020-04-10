Zoom Call with Israelis a Gaza peace activist lands in jail

Mr. Aman said he avoided despair by pursuing projects, such as dancing or playing video games with Israelis online, or a new plan to teach English and soccer to Gaza children eight to 10 years old.

He said the goal of the youth committee was to build a new generation of leaders who believed in making peace. And he encouraged the Israelis to do the same: "Be active, boys," he told them, urging the Israelis to run for Parliament. "Go to the Knesset, be ministers," he said.

"Let's change the names," he said. "We are going to create a new type of Netanyahu, a new type of Abu Mazen," references to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nickname of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

An Israeli man asked what the Israelis could do to prevent people from being raised to hatred. Another youth committee member, Manar Al-Sharif, responded that Israelis and Palestinians were best spoken to, rather than relying on the news for information from each other.

Mr. Aman, who founded the youth committee 10 years ago, was asked if Hamas was aware of his actions. He noted that he had been "invited,quot; to be questioned many times, and had been held for 17 days last year after organizing a bicycle tour to draw attention to his Israeli counterparts on both sides of the Gaza-Israel border.

"They thought I was working as a spy, perhaps sending out names of fighters or tunnel maps," he said.

"Yes, it is dangerous," acknowledged Mr. Aman. "But we have nothing to lose."

Still, Mr. Aman said he believed he had broken a "taboo,quot; in Gaza about communicating with the Israelis. "I am sure that if I have a speaker and I speak in public on the streets -" Let's talk to an Israeli "- thousands of people would be here," he said.