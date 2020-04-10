Zachary Levi & Company Cash In – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Shazam!

New line

Shazam! it was the last effort to extend the DC / Warner Bros canon and brighten up the image after the relentlessly dark streak it brought Batman v Superman and League of Justice. Last seen 46 years earlier on a CBS television show, Shazam! It showed that there was room for a relatively modestly budgeted movie with lots of laughter for the inevitable third act villain clash. New Line kept cost of production low at $ 100 million, half the DC rate Aquaman They cost before P&A, and they bet on a star, Zachary Levi, instead of paying an established one. It was clear that he was working from the beginning with positive reports on social media of the images of the San Diego Comic-Con and the first projections, which was added to the gross through a Fandango partnership program that reached a remarkable $ 3.3M before the domestic and movie $ 53.5M. $ 155.5 million weekend openings worldwide Warner Bros cleverly opened Shazam! far from Captain marvel in early March and Avengers Endgame on the calendar at the end of April. So the superhero had the multiplexes for himself with some breathing room.

Related story Shazam! 2 & # 39; To take the Primavera 2022 flight, & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; moves

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Income from Shazam! at $ 336 million they were almost as rich as its global box office of $ 366 million. The cash-to-cash ratio of 1.28 puts it on par with Marvel's deepest universe character feature, Ant Man‘S 1.3. Stakes were low here at an estimated $ 5M, with Levi getting his first marquee role. Shazam! is the first superhero title to enter this year's Deadline tournament, and the second New Line movie in our top 25 to make a profit after Annabelle returns home. Earning $ 74 million in net profit after $ 262 million in overhead, it's no wonder Warner Bros / New Line plans to say Shazam! again, with a sequel to the store.