Young Chop calls Drake A & # 39; H * e & # 39; in a new publication

Rapper Young Chop continues to fool online rappers, this time calling Canadian rapper Drake a "hoe."

"I'm not done yet, I'm not meek yet. I'll go song by song sh * t I wrote fr. He's also like a Jr b * tch ass," the offensive post captioned.

Since quarantine, Chop has chased several high-profile rappers, including 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami rapper Sukihana.

During a conversation with Gillie The Kid last week, Chop said:

"I declare facts. Yes, I'm saying the names of n * ggas. Yes, 21, all of you n * ggas some bitches. What's up? For God's sake. And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell him People who live in the same shitty area, n * gga. We go to the same Walmart, n * gga. What's up, n * gga? Let people know that. F * ck, are you talking about that, n * gga? And the reason you're not without jewelry, let them know that. With your ass, n * gga. You ab * tch. And I walk around with all my shit and my real shit. "

We think Chop should think about apologizing before requests to stay home are finished.