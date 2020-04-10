You can now check and send Instagram DMs in a web browser – BGR

Instagram is now rolling out a new feature worldwide after conducting a limited test earlier this year: the ability for users to access their direct messages on the web in addition to the app.

This continues with the app's Facebook app, which is owned by the social media giant and is starting to become a kind of "New Facebook,quot; and a much more complete version of its previous version as Facebook's popularity grows. it has decreased and its user base has aged.

Instagram announced the news about DMs on the Web through a tweet Friday morning.

The relentless drive to Instagram-ify Instagram, owned by the social media giant, continues, with the evolution of the photo-sharing app that now includes the ability for users around the world to access their direct messages from the web.

This is something Instagram has been testing on a limited basis since January, and starting today everyone will have the ability to send a received DM after logging into their Instagram account on a desktop computer. What's more, there is basically feature parity with the app, so you can still easily include emojis and other media like photos with your missives.

The Instagram web experience is certainly not for everyone: Someone told me this morning, in fact, in response to this news about DMs on the web that "only older people would do that." You will certainly find people like reporters and influencers, among others who live on the web all day long, praising Instagram's clean web interface and usability, and in my opinion, it may even feel a little less crowded when using it this way instead of by phone But to each his own.

In the meantime, this news follows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's well-documented push to prioritize messaging across the company's entire family of apps, a prioritization that will eventually include linking all disparate messaging products, so that A Facebook user, for example, may eventually have a way to easily send messages to someone on Instagram. On a related note, this is also another example of Instagram becoming increasingly complete and a far cry from its simpler, app-based early days, to the point that it has now become a bigger business. and income generator than YouTube.

As the popularity of the main Facebook app has declined and its user base has aged, there is also an interesting factor that has migrated to Instagram in recent years, particularly when Facebook has repeatedly delved into the jaws of self-inflicted privacy and security issues. In that sense, an excellent reporter in Bloomberg, Sarah Frier, has written a highly anticipated book that purports to offer "the inner story of Instagram,quot; called Unfiltered, which will be published on April 14 (confession: this is definitely on my list to read).

Image Source: Instagram