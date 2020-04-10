YBN Almighty Jay ignores social estrangement amid coronavirus and invites girls

Instagram

The rapper proudly shares in a new interview that he has spent time sleeping, playing video games, recording new music and partying with some girls in his home.

Up News Info –

Despite the worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic, YBN Almight Jay He is not concerned about that. Talking to TMZ, the rapper ex-boyfriend of Blac Chyna reveals that he is not taking the disease seriously, much less practicing social distancing.

The rapper proudly shared that he has spent time sleeping, playing video games, recording new music, and partying with some girls. "I don't know, I really haven't been taking it seriously," said the California native. "I've still had, like, the girls and those things come to the place … We don't make social distance."

During the interview, he also confirmed the rumors that he was a "man of women" to the publication. In addition, he explained that the women he invited to his house were the ones he met on social networks. While saying he is not taking precautions with women, Jay noted, "I simply choose wisely."

<br />

People can meet Jay from his past romance with Chyna before they split in July 2018. The reason for their breakup was allegedly because the former Rob Kardashian Jay felt disrespected for slipping into other girls' DMs and also claimed he was relaxing with the girls after their live shows. They were also said to be getting into a lot of arguments lately, so Chyna probably decided to quit before things got worse.

In addition to DM and the arguments, the mother of two apparently suspected that the rapper "No Hook" got another girl pregnant. However, there is nothing to confirm that Jay really does have a son on the way.

Jay announced his breakup via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 19. "@Blacchyna and I are no longer together," he wrote on the photo-sharing site without going into detail. The post was removed shortly after that. Meanwhile, Chyna has yet to comment publicly on the breakup, but shared on Instagram a video of herself lying on a purple sofa after Jay shared the news.