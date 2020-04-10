Yaya Mayweather is reportedly facing up to 99 years in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman associated with NBA YoungBoy

Roommates, Yaya Mayweather may no longer be behind bars, but she's definitely not out of the woods for getting involved in an alleged stabbing last week!

As previously reported, Yaya was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing another woman for her NBA man Youngboy. According to Bossip, if convicted of the crime, Yaya Mayweather faces up to 99 years in prison, in addition to a $ 10,000 fine.

Yaya reportedly hired Kurt Schaffer to defend her from the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who says he plans to plead guilty when he returns to court in August 2020.

Yaya Mayweather was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who was apparently inside the NBA Youngboy's home when Yaya arrived. Stay with us as this story continues to unfold, Roomies.