YaYa Mayweather faces heavy prison sentence for alleged stabbing incident

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter could face up to 99 years in prison after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation with baby boyfriend NBA YoungBoy's mom.

Iyanna Mayweather also known as YaYa Mayweather faces severe punishment after an alleged stabbing incident. The daughter of the old boxing legend. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation with her NBA boyfriend YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againIt's baby mom.

A felony in the state of Texas, the crime could carry a maximum of 99 years in state prison and a $ 10,000 fine if YaYa is convicted. The criminal record of the 19-year-old will be taken into account in determining her sentence, if any.

However, YaYa could worry a little less since he has a good lawyer. She has hired famous attorney Kurt Schaffer, who once successfully defended Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince to represent her in the case. The lawyer has confirmed that YaYa plans to plead not guilty when he appears in court in August.

YaYa, who is Floyd's daughter with Melissa Brim, was arrested on Saturday, April 4 after being involved in a fight with her boyfriend, YoungBoy's baby, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. The incident occurred when YaYa went to YoungBoy's home in Houston, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. and faced the woman. The boutique owner claimed that she was the rapper's fiancee and told LaPattra to leave the house before he allegedly attacked her with two knives. YaYa apparently stabbed LaPattra twice.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. YaYa told police that she had never met her victim, but that it was caused by the pulling of her hair before the alleged attack. She was arrested and taken to a prison in Harris County, Texas, but has been released after posting bail of $ 30,000.

After the altercation, LaPattra's mother turned to Instagram to address the incident. "Can they hate the press because you do me a favor and stop worrying about LaPattra La & # 39; shai ys ** k her *** ys ** k YoungBoy **** and let me see my boy," he wrote in a magazine loaded with expletives. "Now that you have a good day and for people who really care about your well-being, I'm sorry, but that's enough!"