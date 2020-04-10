XFL ceases operations, terminates employees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

the #XFL It has suspended its day-to-day operations with immediate effect and all team and league employees have been fired. The statement was read to employees through a conference call by League President Jeffrey Pollack. No questions asked. The call lasted 10 minutes. – Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 10, 2020

It seems that the XFL no longer exists. On Friday morning, league president Jeffrey Pollack held a brief conference call, suspending all daily operations and laying off most of the employees. No further information was provided at that time. However, it seemed clear that the league would not return in 2021.

The XFL played half of its 10-week regular season before stopping the game in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic. That was a month ago. A week later, after most major sports had suspended play, the spring league also relented, officially canceling its season. Shortly after, the players were informed that they could sign with the NFL or CFL teams.

The eight-team league began its season promisingly, 19 years after its lackluster debut. With some more realistic creative rules and expectations, the XFL looked like it could become a springboard for the NFL, at least for some players, while entertaining soccer fans during the NFL offseason.

At the midpoint of the season (now its end), undefeated Houston Roughnecks led XFL West with as many wins as the rest of its division. DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks and New York Guardians sat on top of XFL East 3-2. It seems clear that the Roughnecks were destined to flee with the West, but fans will never know how the three-team draw in the East would be resolved.

Former XFL players may appear again when the NFL resumes play. P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips of Roughnecks, a dynamic quarterback-catcher combo, should receive attention from the NFL.