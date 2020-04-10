Xbox Live is experiencing problems for the third time in a month

Microsoft's Xbox Live service is experiencing issues affecting online multiplayer, the company confirmed. "We are aware that some users may have trouble joining parties or playing multiplayer online and our teams are investigating," Microsoft said in a tweet. The Xbox Live status page shows that "Social and Gaming,quot; and joining parties on Xbox One are affected at this time. Down Detector indicated an increase in user-reported problems shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

This is the third time in less than a month that Xbox Live has experienced notable problems. Xbox Live stopped working for more than two hours on March 15 and had a multi-hour outage on March 20.

More people than ever trust services like Xbox Live to entertain and stay in touch with friends and family while trapped at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that surge in network traffic is putting pressure on those services. In late March, Microsoft said it was making adjustments to Xbox Live in an effort to reduce some of that stress, including disabling the ability to upload custom gamer images and working with publishers to deliver game updates during off-hours. less activity.