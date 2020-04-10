WTF Is The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart?

If you are like us, you are ready for more Single content as soon as possible.

It's been a month since Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor It's over, and while Bachelor Nation members have been doing their best to bring us whatever entertainment they can in these weird, dark times, we're more than ready to see some pretty new single people try to fall in love on TV. Fortunately, this Monday, ABC premieres The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, a new spin-off series with musicians hanging out for six weeks.

It's not a traditional franchise series, but it's something different and unrelated to Peter Weber to keep us busy while hanging out in homes of hours. Now, you may be asking questions like "what is it?" And how does it work? "And,quot; Will Jed be there? "So we got extraordinary host Chris Harrison to explain a bit.