WTF Is The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart?

If you are like us, you are ready for more Single content as soon as possible.
It's been a month since Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor It's over, and while Bachelor Nation members have been doing their best to bring us whatever entertainment they can in these weird, dark times, we're more than ready to see some pretty new single people try to fall in love on TV. Fortunately, this Monday, ABC premieres The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, a new spin-off series with musicians hanging out for six weeks.
It's not a traditional franchise series, but it's something different and unrelated to Peter Weber to keep us busy while hanging out in homes of hours. Now, you may be asking questions like "what is it?" And how does it work? "And,quot; Will Jed be there? "So we got extraordinary host Chris Harrison to explain a bit.
ME! News: How would you describe The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart?
Chris Harrison: I think you can describe it as Bachelor in Paradise Satisfies A star has been born. If you are a fan of The Bachelor you will feel that familiarity. You'll think, oh, okay, this feels good. It feels familiar. But at the same time, it feels cool. It feels different.It has this kind of eccentric musical twist that feels great, making it the best of both worlds.
This time, all the contestants already share the same passion. How does that change the show?
Everyone has this shared passion for music, and I thought well, will everyone be here for their music careers? But honestly, it took away the responsibility of that "you're here for the right reasons,quot; thing, because everyone was there for the reason of the music and to expand that, but also to find love. So he actually added an element to the show, this kind of emotion, this vulnerability and this intimacy that we generally don't have because it came from music.
Speaking of "for the right reasons," when this show was announced, we all immediately thought of the infamous Jed Wyatt. So how does it change things without worrying that people are there for fame, since that's built in?
Well, it took the pressure off of that. We were very careful when we started the show. A lesson we learned a long time ago is that the most important thing is the relationship: love, finding love. Getting into that is always paramount, and throughout the show, you realize that ultimately it's the most important thing. And if you can find music on top of that, it's a bonus. It really will feel more like a Single show, less than a sure music contest.
What part does music play against the aspect of the relationship?
At first, it will really feel more like Bachelor in Paradise in that there are real rose ceremonies of women giving roses to men and men giving roses to women, and this is how people are rejected. And then you go into musical performances and that's when you go to see the public and the famous judges, but even those performances, when you're watching, it doesn't seem like you're watching American idol or The voice because there is much more invested in these people and there is much more at stake. And when you're watching them, you're really seeing this relationship, less than two people singing and how good they are as singers. You can also see behind the scenes, hey, maybe they don't get along or just had a fight, and how does this come out on stage? It was really interesting to see how evident it was when you see a couple on stage, you can know if they are in a good place or if they have really found love or are on their way to find it.
Music has always been a big part of the dates on these shows. Are the dates different, since now the contestants are the musicians?
The dates are all a little different, as the first date is at the Capitol Records building, and they are recording music. But the difference is that they are really good and really interested. And it can be said that it means something different to them. Like for example, the young man who is on that date in the Capitol Records building, gets gravity, without pun, because he is a link with John Mayer, he gets gravity from where he is and who he is working with, where people Bachelor's might think, how funny, we're in the Capitol Records building. These people know what these gold records mean, and they know that going in and using Frank Sinatra's microphone means. There's a level you're not used to and it just makes it more and more interesting.
Are there villains or other typical high school characters?
Yes and no. I mean, again, it's not typical Single/ /Bachelorette party villain, but there are people who will stir the pot and people who will change the destiny of people and their way of succeeding in the world of music, and it all comes down to these relationships. Did you get out of one relationship and get into another because you think you have a better chance of succeeding? So, many different questions, many different layers that we don't normally encounter The Bachelor.
Do you fight over people?
Absolutely. It's kind of like Bachelor in Paradise in that sense, you know, maybe there's a particular woman or boy or whatever two or more people like, and you end up with these love triangles and love squares and pentagons and octagons.
Is it the same format as Bachelor in Paradise?
No, because, you know, there's only that level of the Paradise Rose ceremony in the first few episodes because then it gets to the musical performances, and then it really depends on the panel of judges who are some of the biggest names in the world of show, but also some familiar names of Bachelor, and they are the ones who will decide who stays and who leaves, and a lot of that has to do with musical talent, but just as important, if not more important, is chemistry and the relationship you are showing and showing on stage.
Did you get close to the famous fans of the franchise? Did people contact you to be invited?
Yes, a little of everything. We found out who the fans of the show were and it was really enlightening. I didn't know Kesha was a big part of Bachelor Nation, but it turns out that Kesha loves the show. Rita Wilson loves the show. And so many of the judges I met, all these people I met, turned out to love the show. And, you know, at the end of Peter's season, Lady Gaga tweeted about the show. So I guess the ultimate goal is to get Lady Gaga involved in this.
What do you think will surprise Bachelor fans the most about this show?
I think what will surprise you is what surprised me. I watched the first episode the other night and how quickly I forgot what I was really watching and realized that I was so engrossed in these people and their stories and how much I was already into that just in the first episode. And that's someone who worked on the show and knew everything and knew where it was going, but had not yet seen the final cut. And it was amazing how quickly I felt I had returned to my old employer and what I loved about the show.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart premieres Monday at 8 p.m. at ABC
