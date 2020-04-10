Woman wants her partner to go under the knife – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have been with my partner for two years, he is 15 years older.

We do not want children together for the foreseeable future.

I hate using contraceptives. I hate what it does to my body / hormones, despite the fact that it protects me from unwanted pregnancy (for which I am thankful).

I asked my boyfriend if he could store his sperm in a sperm bank and have a vasectomy so that I can stop birth control.

He comes up with excuses why he shouldn't do it, like: "He's going to change me as a man,quot; and "I need to do more research." I certainly understand the need to do more research, who wouldn't! However, almost a year has passed since I originally put this idea to him.

The idea behind this decision is: if we decide to have children later (I'm still 20 years old), I can still try to conceive with the sperm that we have stored.

It bothers me that I am forced to continue using contraception, even though none of us wants to have children, just because "he doesn't want to." I'm also bothered by the fact that a man's only forms of "birth control,quot; are abstinence and condoms.

If we were the same age, I'd probably be sterilized. But again, I'm 20 years old and I don't see this as the best option at the moment.

She is around 40 years old and has not yet conceived children.

I feel that I am forced to suffer only because my partner does not understand my point of view and is not seeing this situation in the most ethical and economic sense.

That I have to do?

– Does not plan pregnancy

Dear planning: Underlying this birth control challenge may be questions about your relationship, as well as perhaps unspoken (on your part) feelings about the idea that you may never have children.

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that, although low risk (and surgically reversible in some cases), is considered permanent. In order for her boyfriend to participate in her plan, he will "donate,quot; and store sperm, and then he will also undergo this surgery. Either of these things can cause anxiety in some men – the thought of having both experiences can be paralyzing for him. His: "It will change me as a man,quot; is not an initiator, but it is indicative of how reluctant he is to make this commitment. You should contact other men who have undergone this procedure to see what it's like!

They should both do additional research with medical sources (I'm not one), and they should do it together, and share and discuss their findings. Together.

If not, you should research using an over-the-counter spermicide along with it using a condom. Every time. This more or less balances the responsibility for birth control between the two of you.

His other option is abstinence. You can force the conversation by exercising this 100% effective form of birth control until the two of you have made a mutual decision that works for both of you.

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a while, long distance.

Things were going well, then he started not returning my calls or text messages, and he flatly ignored me.

Before we met, he posted on his social media that he deals with anxiety and depression. We are in a long distance relationship, so I can't go to him in person.

Why are you ignoring me, if you said the day before that you love and value me so much?

I am really confused.

confused

Dear confused: During this very anxious national moment, many people are seeing their peak of anxiety and depression. Your boyfriend may be walking away from you because he is walking away from everyone. Unfortunately, you can't force him on the phone if he's dodging you.

Over the next few weeks, be extremely kind and understanding. Ask if he is okay, tell him that he is always available to talk, but don't push too hard.

One resource for people in crisis is Crisis Text Line. Just send a text message to 741-741 and a crisis counselor will contact you quickly.

Dear Amy: I was a little surprised that "Lea, in Santa Cruz, CA,quot; refers to her adult children who live at home as "tenants." What's with that?

– I'm a mom, not a landlord

Dear Mama: Well, the law considers adult children who live at home with their parents to be "tenants,quot; as well. Parents quickly learn this when they try to "evict,quot; them.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)