Woman wants her partner to go under the knife – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have been with my partner for two years, he is 15 years older.

We do not want children together for the foreseeable future.

I hate using contraceptives. I hate what it does to my body / hormones, despite the fact that it protects me from unwanted pregnancy (for which I am thankful).

I asked my boyfriend if he could store his sperm in a sperm bank and have a vasectomy so that I can stop birth control.

He comes up with excuses why he shouldn't do it, like: "He's going to change me as a man,quot; and "I need to do more research." I certainly understand the need to do more research, who wouldn't! However, almost a year has passed since I originally put this idea to him.

The idea behind this decision is: if we decide to have children later (I'm still 20 years old), I can still try to conceive with the sperm that we have stored.

It bothers me that I am forced to continue using contraception, even though none of us wants to have children, just because "he doesn't want to." I'm also bothered by the fact that a man's only forms of "birth control,quot; are abstinence and condoms.

If we were the same age, I'd probably be sterilized. But again, I'm 20 years old and I don't see this as the best option at the moment.

She is around 40 years old and has not yet conceived children.

I feel that I am forced to suffer only because my partner does not understand my point of view and is not seeing this situation in the most ethical and economic sense.

That I have to do?

