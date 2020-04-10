WNBA Draft 2020 date, TV channel, selection order, odds and everything else to know

The WNBA Draft 2020 has a unique opportunity in front of it, even if it happens in a less than ideal situation.

Due to the postponement and total cancellation of most sports due to coronavirus (COVID-19), including the 2020 NCAA Women's Tournament, the WNBA must make a virtual draft. That means WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will not receive reactions when she says the names of each selected player, nor can we see the reaction of the same players.

But: The WNBA will have no competition from other events, live or otherwise, as it drafts. The league will have a chance to showcase its next group of stars in a spotlight it has never had before.

That includes players like Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon, the fugitive favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the WNBA 2020 Draft, including the date, TV schedule, location, picks, updated betting odds, and more.

When is the WNBA draft in 2020?

Date: Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17 Start time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

The entire WNBA three-round Draft will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The league decided to keep its scheduled draft date despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will hold the event virtually, similar to how the NFL is handling its draft.

Where's the WNBA draft?

The draft, originally scheduled to be held at Nike New York headquarters in New York, one of the regions most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it will be carried out practically in accordance with the guidelines of social distancing.

"The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams come true with their draft picks," Engelbert said in a statement. “Protecting the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees and everyone involved in our game, as well as the general public, is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that adequately honors these successful athletes. "

How to watch WNBA Draft 2020 live

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Television channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: Watch ESPN

The decision to cast the WNBA 2020 Draft on ESPN did not come without controversy; Initially, ESPN chose to broadcast it on ESPN2 rather than on their main channel, despite the fact that there were no live sports or other events to compete with in the draft (the ESPN Observation Guide was simply streaming "movies,quot; on ESPN). ESPN then spun for the WNBA to run on its main channel.

Here is the full TV schedule and streaming options for the WNBA Draft 2020:

WNBA Draft order order 2020

Each of the three rounds of 12 teams will take place on the same day; New York Liberty, which owns the top pick in the draft, will have no other pick, except one trade, until Round 3 with the 26th pick overall.

The Dallas Wings have the largest selection of any team in the draft, with six, including four in the first round. The dream of Atlanta follows, with five teams in total; all other teams have at least two selections, except the Las Vegas Aces, which have only one in the penultimate draft pick.)

Round 1

General Selection Team one) New York freedom two) Dallas Wings 3) Indiana fever 4) Atlanta dream 5) Dallas Wings 6) Minnesota Lynx 7) Dallas Wings 8) Chicago sky 9) Dallas Wings 10) Phoenix Mercury eleven) Seattle storm 12) Washington mystics

Round 2

General Selection Team 13) Atlanta dream 14) Indiana fever fifteen. Dallas Wings sixteen. Minnesota Lynx 17) Atlanta dream 18) Phoenix Mercury 19) Seattle storm twenty) Los Angeles Sparks twenty-one) Dallas Wings 22) Los Angeles Sparks 2. 3) Connecticut Sun 24) Washington mystics

Round 3

General Selection Team 25) Atlanta dream 26) New York freedom 27) Atlanta dream 28) Indiana fever 29) Phoenix Mercury 30) Chicago sky 31) Seattle storm 32) Chicago sky 33) Las Vegas Aces 3. 4) Los Angeles Sparks 35) Connecticut Sun 36) Washington mystics

WNBA 2020 Draft Odds

Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon is the fugitive favorite to be selected as No. 1 overall by New York Liberty in the 2020 draft. BetOnline (via SportsInsider) has her on the list with a probability of -2000 to go. to number 1 in general and +700 no to go No. 1 overall. Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally and Lauren Cox of Baylor are next in the screenings; they are projected at -175 and +155, respectively, to go to number 2 overall. You can take either of those options or the field at +800 with the second selection.

Next up are the odds for the fourth overall pick (presumably because Sabally and Cox will be selected with picks Nos. 2 and 3) are Chennedy Carter of Texas A,amp;M (-150), Megan Walker of UConn (+175), Cox (+ 700) and the field (+700).

WNBA Draft No. 1 overall pick history

Ionescu is slated to become the No. 1 overall pick. Oregon No. 1 and the fifth such pick from the Pac-12. Below is a summary of the old general election n. # 1, dating back to the first WNBA Draft of 1997: