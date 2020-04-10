WNBA Draft 2020 date, TV channel, selection order, odds and everything else to know

The WNBA Draft 2020 has a unique opportunity in front of it, even if it happens in a less than ideal situation.
Due to the postponement and total cancellation of most sports due to coronavirus (COVID-19), including the 2020 NCAA Women's Tournament, the WNBA must make a virtual draft. That means WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will not receive reactions when she says the names of each selected player, nor can we see the reaction of the same players.
But: The WNBA will have no competition from other events, live or otherwise, as it drafts. The league will have a chance to showcase its next group of stars in a spotlight it has never had before.
That includes players like Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon, the fugitive favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft.
With that, here is everything you need to know about the WNBA 2020 Draft, including the date, TV schedule, location, picks, updated betting odds, and more.
When is the WNBA draft in 2020?
- Date: Friday, April 17
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT
The entire WNBA three-round Draft will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The league decided to keep its scheduled draft date despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will hold the event virtually, similar to how the NFL is handling its draft.
Where's the WNBA draft?
The draft, originally scheduled to be held at Nike New York headquarters in New York, one of the regions most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it will be carried out practically in accordance with the guidelines of social distancing.
"The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams come true with their draft picks," Engelbert said in a statement. “Protecting the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees and everyone involved in our game, as well as the general public, is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that adequately honors these successful athletes. "
How to watch WNBA Draft 2020 live
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Television channel: ESPN
- Live broadcast: Watch ESPN
The decision to cast the WNBA 2020 Draft on ESPN did not come without controversy; Initially, ESPN chose to broadcast it on ESPN2 rather than on their main channel, despite the fact that there were no live sports or other events to compete with in the draft (the ESPN Observation Guide was simply streaming "movies,quot; on ESPN). ESPN then spun for the WNBA to run on its main channel.
Here is the full TV schedule and streaming options for the WNBA Draft 2020:
WNBA Draft order order 2020
Each of the three rounds of 12 teams will take place on the same day; New York Liberty, which owns the top pick in the draft, will have no other pick, except one trade, until Round 3 with the 26th pick overall.
The Dallas Wings have the largest selection of any team in the draft, with six, including four in the first round. The dream of Atlanta follows, with five teams in total; all other teams have at least two selections, except the Las Vegas Aces, which have only one in the penultimate draft pick.)
Round 1
|General Selection
|Team
|one)
|New York freedom
|two)
|Dallas Wings
|3)
|Indiana fever
|4)
|Atlanta dream
|5)
|Dallas Wings
|6)
|Minnesota Lynx
|7)
|Dallas Wings
|8)
|Chicago sky
|9)
|Dallas Wings
|10)
|Phoenix Mercury
|eleven)
|Seattle storm
|12)
|Washington mystics
Round 2
|General Selection
|Team
|13)
|Atlanta dream
|14)
|Indiana fever
|fifteen.
|Dallas Wings
|sixteen.
|Minnesota Lynx
|17)
|Atlanta dream
|18)
|Phoenix Mercury
|19)
|Seattle storm
|twenty)
|Los Angeles Sparks
|twenty-one)
|Dallas Wings
|22)
|Los Angeles Sparks
|2. 3)
|Connecticut Sun
|24)
|Washington mystics
Round 3
|General Selection
|Team
|25)
|Atlanta dream
|26)
|New York freedom
|27)
|Atlanta dream
|28)
|Indiana fever
|29)
|Phoenix Mercury
|30)
|Chicago sky
|31)
|Seattle storm
|32)
|Chicago sky
|33)
|Las Vegas Aces
|3. 4)
|Los Angeles Sparks
|35)
|Connecticut Sun
|36)
|Washington mystics
WNBA 2020 Draft Odds
Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon is the fugitive favorite to be selected as No. 1 overall by New York Liberty in the 2020 draft. BetOnline (via SportsInsider) has her on the list with a probability of -2000 to go. to number 1 in general and +700 no to go No. 1 overall. Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally and Lauren Cox of Baylor are next in the screenings; they are projected at -175 and +155, respectively, to go to number 2 overall. You can take either of those options or the field at +800 with the second selection.
Next up are the odds for the fourth overall pick (presumably because Sabally and Cox will be selected with picks Nos. 2 and 3) are Chennedy Carter of Texas A,amp;M (-150), Megan Walker of UConn (+175), Cox (+ 700) and the field (+700).
WNBA Draft No. 1 overall pick history
Ionescu is slated to become the No. 1 overall pick. Oregon No. 1 and the fifth such pick from the Pac-12. Below is a summary of the old general election n. # 1, dating back to the first WNBA Draft of 1997:
|Year
|Player
|School club
|Selecting equipment
|2019
|Jackie Young
|Notre dame
|Las Vegas Aces
|2018
|A & # 39; ha Wilson
|South Carolina
|Las Vegas Aces
|2017
|Kelsey Plum
|Washington
|San Antonio Stars
|2016
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|Seattle storm
|2015
|Jewell loyd
|Notre dame
|Seattle storm
|2014
|Chiney Ogwumike
|Stanford
|Connecticut Sun
|2013
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|Phoenix Mercury
|2012
|Nneka Ogwumike
|Stanford
|Los Angeles Sparks
|2011
|Maya Moore
|UConn
|Minnesota Lynx
|2010
|Tina Charles
|UConn
|Connecticut Sun (from Liberty, via Sparks, via Lynx)
|2009
|Angel McCoughtry
|Louisville
|Atlanta dream
|2008
|Candace Parker
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles Sparks
|2007
|Lindsey Harding
|Duke
|Phoenix Mercury (to Lynx)
|2006
|Seimone Augustus
|LSU
|Minnesota Lynx
|2005
|Janel McCarville
|Minnesota
|Charlotte Sting
|2004
|Diana Taurasi
|UConn
|Phoenix Mercury
|2003
|LaToya Thomas
|Mississippi State
|Cleveland Rockers
|2002
|Sue Bird
|UConn
|Seattle storm
|2001
|Lauren Jackson
|Canberra
|Seattle storm
|2000
|Ann Wauters
|Valenciennes
|Cleveland Rockers
|1999
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|Washington mystics
|1998
|Małgorzata Dydek
|Poland
|Utah Starzz
|1997
|Tina Thompson
|USC
|Houston kites
