With the death penalty removed, let's focus on redistributing resources

A life sentence without parole still ends in death.

Or it comes naturally, through illness, suicide, or in the hands of an officer or other inmate. These are the most plausible results now that Colorado taxpayers are no longer expected by law to be complicit in state-sanctioned killings. Governor Jared Polis signed the repeal of the death penalty last month, moving Colorado to the growing group of states that have abolished the death penalty.

This is a triumph for survivors of violence, human rights defenders, and our state's budget. Regardless of how few actual death penalty cases existed before, they weighed a heavy burden on our state's conscience and took advantage of the capacity of our judicial system.

With the revocation now approved, we can reallocate resources saved from pursuing this outdated and colonial approach to criminal justice.

These savings can be redirected to increase staff security and training in our prison system.

Or they can also fund rehabilitation programs and take advantage of continued care for incarcerated people.

An increase in officer security measures is easy to overcome, but handing out cash for the benefit of inmates may seem like overkill. But it is not as radical as it seems.

It is more of a preventive intervention with potential long-term cost benefits in health care, public safety, and reducing repeat crime.

According to statistics from the Colorado Department of Corrections, approximately 15% of the current prison population is for life with parole eligibility terms of 10 to 40 years. Of these, around 791 inmates or only 4% are serving life in prison without parole. This means that around 85% of the people incarcerated will serve their sentences and will reintegrate into our communities.

We all benefit from ensuring that people who return to our society are healthy, well-adjusted, and have a support network to help decrease recidivism rates. It pays to invest in people, not execute them.

The results of an ACLU report released earlier this year showed that the average death penalty trial can cost up to $ 3.5 million.

The exact sum is difficult to pin down as the complexities of capital punishment trials include countless appeals and last much longer than life sentences. Sometimes it extends over 1,376 days.

These lengthy appeals accumulate into the wages necessary for judges, attorneys, public defenders, and other staff working on the case. Add jury time and possible refunds. Add $ 12,000 a year or more in death row housing.

Now try to assign a monetary value to compound grief and the possible retraumatization of partners, families and communities who have to relive their darkest memories for years. That is impossible because injuries and loss of life are not of comparable value.

But a new focus on the expanded capacity of our system is in the realm of possibilities. We fund healing for survivors of violence through mental health support or restorative justice practices. We fund programs to help keep youth and other non-violent community members out of the prison system.

This repeal reveals our moral obligation to treat all people with dignity, including those whom our society considers wicked, including those who have endangered our communities and even those who have taken their lives and committed atrocities.

Notions of faith and ethics are tested when deciding whether convicted murderers, sex offenders, and violent aggressors deserve human rights. Even more challenging is empathy. But many survivors maintain their belief in the sanctity of life over any bodily retribution.

Katie Smith spent seven years of her life trying to convince the Crowley District Attorney's Office of this same creed. Despite his wish, the death penalty was pursued by the man convicted of murdering the sergeant. Mary Ricard, Smith's mother.

Ricard was an officer with the Colorado Department of Correction at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, about 50 miles east of Pueblo. She and a fellow officer, who survived, were stabbed with a large kitchen knife by an inmate who is a convicted child rapist.

Smith said his mother strongly opposed the death penalty for religious reasons.

"My mother was very compassionate to inmates," Smith told the Denver Post. "I think his justice will come when he meets God."

Justice, whether divine or not, is a subjective matter. But the judicial system must strive to be as objective, morally correct, and as fair as possible.

And what's fair is to use our state's resources and taxpayers' money to promote healing and wellness.

Mimi Madrid is a Denver-raised writer who works as a communications content writer for the Nurse-Family Partnership and has worked in nonprofits serving youth, LGBTQ survivors of violence, and Latinx communities.

