Will the film benefit from Universal's VOD experiment? – Deadline

With theaters largely closed due to COVID-19 across the country (except for a handful of tickets), there are many things that make financial sense for major studios when it comes to distribution of his movies right now.

It made sense that current theatrical releases like Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Forward, etc. I would quickly enter the house via VOD, EST purchase, or broadcast.

It also makes sense for some low and mid-budget movies that may have struggled in a normal theatrical market, i.e. Paramount / MRC comedy. The lovebirds, STX Family Action Photo My spy and Disney Artemis Fowl– to skip cinemas and head directly to the houses. Given the way they are not paper events, a home launch could be the best destination for such titles, avoiding potential marketing costs and losses.

However, when Universal decided that its $ 90 million Dreamworks Animation sequel Trolls World Tour He would go to movie and VOD rentals (48 hours at $ 19.99) over the Easter weekend, instead of being rescheduled as a big part of his other future releases, the decision not only surprised, but received a huge growl from the owners of the theaters. That said, the exhibition is not in a position to discuss with Universal at this time; their biggest concern is whether they open in early June or not.

According to Deadline sources, the Trolls the franchise is estimated (in lifetime consumer products, global TV licenses, home entertainment accessories, etc.) $ 700 million since the first film, made then under the administration of DWA chief Jeffrey Katzenberg, was released in November 2016 and finally grossed $ 346.8M at the global box office. The finance source says the movie, which was priced at $ 125M and $ 105M in global P&A, made a profit after all accessories (not including consumer products) from $ 19 million. Global income from home entertainment and television, and remember this was outside the cascade of gross cinema income, was estimated to be around $ 170 million. The hype for Tscrolls He was fired at the Cannes Film Festival that year with the debut of Justin Timberlake's single "Can't Stop the Feeling," which eventually went quadruple platinum with nearly 8 million copies sold. Dolls, a series of 52-episode spin-off series Trolls: the beat continues on Netflix, and followed an NBC Christmas special, among many other tchotchkes.

And with the theatrical window model as the best means of optimizing profit on an event movie priced at $ 80M + before P&A, why, in the name of God, would Universal even think about omitting (to a large extent) theater? Trolls World Tour, or involving a simultaneous VOD window? It is part of a $ 700 million franchise! Wouldn't it have been better to reschedule the film at a later date? There was a clear desire to see the sequel as three trailers racked up 130 million views before the availability of this photo tonight.

The decision to make Trolls World Tour in the houses it emerged before a last minute pivot from Universal.

In fairness to the study, his original intention was to open Trolls World Tour in movie theaters. They were even going to preview it for exhibitors at this year's CinemaCon before it was canceled. When MGM No time to die set off over the Easter weekend for a hopeful and less hostile Thanksgiving COVID-19 launch later this year, Uni moved Trolls World Tour two more weeks, because who wouldn't want to take advantage of one of the most lucrative holiday weekends at the box office? Easter weekend is where Uni broke the first holiday opening records with Furious 7147 s $ 147.1M in 2015 before being defeated a year later by Warner Bros. " Batman v. Superman which opened at $ 166 million.

Additional proof that Uni had her theatrical heart in the right place: Trolls World Tour He received marketing support through the Comcast / NBCUniversal Symphony program, which only receives photos of events in a given year, with the title in the entire conglom portfolio, that is Trolls Balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade the re-issuance of the Trolls Holiday Special on NBC, along with custom pieces on NBC cable networks Uni Bravo, E!, Universal Kids, USA. USA and SYFY, along with an expanded Xfinity co-branding campaign. A Trolls The themed night was even broadcast on Telemundo, which included four minutes of promotional time for the sequel directed by Walt Dohrn.

But then the cinemas started gradually, with New York and Los Angeles forced to close, and that's when Uni, in her risk analysis, opted to conduct a truncated window experiment that reportedly in recent years For years he has been championed by Jeff Shell, CEO of NBC Universal. Historically speaking, the conglomerate attempted (and withdrew) to break the window with the 2011 comedy Ben Stiller-Eddie Murphy Tower Heist.

A great factor when it comes to putting Trolls World Tour at home with theaters available: much of the global media purchase had already been scheduled with promotional partners (such as Oreos) and ready-to-use consumer product commitments. Another interesting fact is how the Trolls the brand found a great life in the broadcast window after its life in theaters: Netflix ran eight seasons of Trolls: The rhythm continues. The young fans of the franchise were already home.

But wait a second, how about Mulan?

Disney released that movie 16 days before it was released on March 27 (in the United States and worldwide). Certainly, Disney could lose millions by all the means they already spent. Why didn't their commitments to promotional partners and consumer products force them to stay, or at least consider VOD?

When it comes to moving consumer products and promotional partners into a movie, anything is possible. It can be done, only at cost. And in certain cases, as with No time to die some products are on a timeline and launch, i.e. the Omega watch for movie 007 released in December. Industry funding sources believe that even with Trolls World Tour switching from a largely theatrical version to VOD, they had to eat some money. We will enter dollars and cents, black and red ink, below. What is absolutely fair to say is that Uni did not orphan the film; they backed it up as a full theatrical release, with a constant pumping of television and online commercials for Comcast's sister company Fandango tickets, which has its own PPV arm FandangoNow.

However, many questions arise as to whether all of this Trolls World Tour the experiment will generate money and there are no concrete answers, but here are some tips:

At the price of $ 19.99 for a 48-hour rental, will everyone want to stay home and see what a theater premiere is expected to be?

Perhaps.

Exclusive boxing matches are the only types of PPV that generate a lot of cash to this day. Floyd Mayweather v. Conor McGregor from 2017 drew 4.3 million purchases from dometic and made $ 600 million in revenue for Showtime, more than each fighter's combined paychecks. But that was at $ 99.99 per pop. Keep in mind that when it comes to home movie consumption, VOD shoppers are not en masse as they were in the late 1980s / early 1990s. With streaming subscription services like Netflix, Hulu , Amazon, CBS All Access and even HBO Go within reach of consumers, will today's quarantined and cash-strapped consumers graze outside of those comfort zones and get $ 19.99 for a title that will expire in 2 days? Hmmm

Some analysts predict yes, guess 9M-12M global transactions for Trolls World Tour In its first VOD cycle, about $ 200 million in initial revenue.

As a point of reference, Lionsgate & # 39; s John Wick 3 which raised over $ 326M WW 3M Units in the first month of your home entertainment window and that was from different price points in packaged media, electronic sales and VOD. Lionsgate yelled it was their best home entertainment income of the first month for a title since 2014 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

Even after the studio / VOD retailer rental fee of 80% to 20% (which is better than the 50/50 split between a studio and an exhibitor), that projected $ 200 million wild money could cover Trolls World TourThe cost of production is $ 90 million, and supposedly $ 30 million from global P&A to promote the current launch of VOD (some rival distributors doubt that number of P&A and believe that while global marketing was less than $ 100M, Uni could be hooked for more than $ 30 million). Also covering Trolls World Tour’s costs are a Hulu streaming window deal that is valued at around $ 25 million.

Studios generally do not report video revenue, mainly because there are no efficient central means of real-time monitoring like Comscore's box office data system (a cross-reporting between theaters and studios). Typically, home entertainment media is reported by various means (i.e. Google Play, cable systems) and these figures are often delayed on arrival at the studio.

Those close to Trolls World Tour They say their costs are covered and that they will be fine with this experiment.

The financial sources of the Up News Info disagree, they cannot calculate how the elimination of a theatrical window will benefit the subsequent income for Trolls World Tour. Will people want to rent it or buy it in later windows? Because of this, some believe the sequel is poised to lose at least its production cost ($ 90 million). Remember, that global figure for home entertainment and television that we gave you previously of $ 170 million for the first time Trolls? That was spurred by a gross WW box office of $ 346.8M.

Look, in today's environment with theaters closed, it stands to reason that all major studios experiment where they can by putting remarkable movies at home; just to see what happens, "says one of the top studio marketing bosses," doesn't mean we turn our backs on theaters or theatrical window model. "

"F9"

And as for the notion that theater owners will be like elephants and they will never forget what Universal did by putting Trolls World Tour in homes as soon as possible: no matter how angry they are right now, they certainly won't reject F9 or Minions: The Rise of Gru in their cinemas next year.

Rick Roman, the owner of an independent theater with theaters in Kentucky and Delaware, is sympathetic to Universal at the moment, but emphasizes caution:

"With all theaters closed, Universal's decision makes sense. People need to entertain themselves while camped out at home. If this crisis becomes the rationale for studios to get what they want, which is VOD day by day. with theaters, then the $ 11 billion golden goose egg is fried. "