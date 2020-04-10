Will an antibody test allow us to go back to school or work?

When will life return to normal, or at least to a new normal?

An important answer to the question of when and how Americans can return to public places like work and school could depend on something called an antibody test, a blood test that determines whether someone has been infected with the coronavirus.

People believed to be immune can safely return to work. It would be especially important to know which health workers are protected from infection and could continue to care for sick people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that it would begin using antibody tests to see what proportion of the population has already been infected.

"Within a week or so, we are going to have a relatively large number of tests available," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the US, said Friday morning. USA On CNN.

He said the White House coronavirus task force was discussing the idea of ​​"immunity certificates," which could be issued to people who had been previously infected.

"As we get to the point of considering opening the country," Fauci said, "it is very important to understand how much that virus has penetrated into society." The immunity certificates, he said, had "some merit under certain circumstances."

The idea of ​​providing proof of immunity to allow workers to return to their jobs is being considered in many countries, including Britain and Italy. But as with any test, they are not perfect and there have been issues with their accuracy.

This is what we know, and don't know, about these tests.

What exactly is a serology test?

A serology test looks for signs of an immune response, in this case, to the new coronavirus.

When your body finds a virus, it takes time for it to recognize the invader and begin to increase the immune response. Immune molecules called antibodies are a crucial part of this response.

The first type of antibody that appears is called immunoglobulin M, or IgM, and its levels increase within a few days of infection. But IgM is a generic fighter. To attack and destroy a specific virus, the body refines it to a second type of antibody, called immunoglobulin G, or IgG, which can recognize that virus.

As IgG levels increase, IgM levels decrease; IgG levels peak around 28 days after infection begins.

There is a third type of antibody, called IgA, that is present in mucous tissues, such as the inner lining of the lung. IgA is known to be important in fighting respiratory infections like the flu and is likely to be central to coronavirus infections as well.

Many of the tests that are carried out look for levels of the three antibodies; some search only for IgM and IgG, and others only test for one type.

What can these tests tell us? And what can they not?

Let's start with what they can't tell us. Because the antibodies appear so late, these tests are not helpful in diagnosing an infection early. "They're useless for that," said Dr. Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

The tests are most effective in detecting the presence of antibody responses in large numbers of people, not only in determining who is immune, but how widely the virus has spread in the population.

Between 25% and 50% of people who become infected can never develop symptoms, and some may become only mildly ill. Others may have known they were sick but couldn't get tested. Serology tests could identify these people and help scientists better estimate the death rate from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"We currently don't have good numbers for the number of people who are infected now, let alone people who were infected before than ever before," said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York. "So it is really important from an epidemiological perspective to do this type of serological testing."

Governments around the world also hope that serology tests can tell them which people are protected from reinfection and can safely return to work. Knowing the full extent of the pandemic would help them decide when to end social isolation measures and allow businesses and schools to reopen.

Tracking the rise and fall of antibody levels can also allow scientists to recalculate infection dates and help them predict if the virus shows seasonal fluctuations.

I'm pretty sure you already had the coronavirus. Can I take an exam and go back to work?

Not yet. Most of the tests being developed offer a simple yes-to-no answer to the question of who has antibodies and who was exposed to the virus. But simply having antibodies is not a guarantee of immunity.

"Being immune means that if you are exposed to the virus, your immune system will kill the virus before it can establish a productive infection," said Rasmussen.

Some people, because they had mild or no symptoms, for example, may have developed antibodies that are too weak to prevent reinfection. Conversely, others who have low IgG levels may be protected.

That's because antibodies are only a well-understood part of the immune response. Immune cells called T cells may also be involved. "Much less is known about how these different parts of the immune system work together to provide protective immunity," said Rasmussen.

Some tests, such as one developed by Krammer, offer not only a yes or no answer, but a clearer picture of the antibodies' ability to neutralize the virus.

The plasma from people who have strong antibodies is being used to treat people who cannot develop an immune response.

When will serology tests be widely available?

Some are already available and in use, but it's the first days, and it's unclear how good they are. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for one of those tests. But others are being used in research projects and by hospitals.

In March, the FDA allowed developers to start selling or using antibody tests without first obtaining the agency's permission, once the companies had conducted their own evaluations to ensure that the tests were accurate and reliable. Since then, more than 70 test developers have notified the agency that they have serological tests available. But the agency said that some companies falsely claimed that their tests were approved by the FDA or falsely claimed they could diagnose COVID-19.

The CDC project is one of dozens. The World Health Organization also plans to screen large numbers of people in various countries. Some universities, municipalities, and countries have also started testing on their own.

But "serological testing is fraught with problems," Rasmussen said, and problems arise even as these tests progress.

In the UK, for example, tests are riddled with false negatives (do not collect antibodies when present) and with false positives (indicating antibodies when there are none). Some of the tests may not be specific enough for the new coronavirus; they can pick up a signal from antibodies produced in response to infections with coronaviruses that cause common colds.

False positives in particular are dangerous because they can lead people to believe they are immune when they are not and to expose themselves to the virus. "Certainly if someone thinks they are protected and they are not, that would be a problem," Rasmussen said.

If someone is immune to the virus, how long will the immunity last?

We do not know

This is a new virus, so we have no way of knowing exactly how long immunity to the virus will last. Our best guess comes from looking at their cousins, the common cold coronaviruses, as well as the most dangerous ones that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East. Immunity to these viruses persists for one to eight years.

The best way to find out, Krammer said, is to follow people with and without the antibodies and see when they can be reinfected. "Those are the studies that are now needed," he said. "It will take time."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.