Why is coronavirus so much worse for smokers? – BGR

Coronavirus attacks vulnerable pathways in the lungs of smokers and COPD patients, a new study suggests.

People with COPD or who currently smoke have a higher amount of an enzyme that the coronavirus uses as an "entry point."

Quitting smoking reduces the amount of this enzyme in the lungs and may help prevent serious complications from COVID-19.

The new coronavirus pandemic has affected individuals of all ages, races, and backgrounds, but some experience much more severe symptoms than others. Determining which risk factors play the biggest role in the severity of a COVID-19 infection is critical to saving lives, and new research suggests a reason why smokers and people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are at high risk. major serious infections.

The research, led by Dr. Janice Leung of the University of British Columbia and St. Paul’s Hosptial, focuses on a molecule called ACE-2. ACE-2 (which stands for angiotensin II converting enzyme) is believed to act as an open door for the coronavirus to infect lung cells, and new data suggests that smokers and people with COPD have many more of these "points of entry "into their lungs than those with healthy lungs.

If the lungs of a COVID-19 patient are more vulnerable to the virus, more damage is likely to occur, and the health outcome could change dramatically. Based on data from China, it appears that is exactly what is happening.

"Emerging data from China suggested that COPD patients were at increased risk for worse COVID-19 outcomes," explains Dr. Leung. "We hypothesized that this could be because ACE-2 levels in their airways could increase compared to people without COPD, which could possibly make it easier for the virus to infect the airways."

By analyzing lung samples from individuals with COPD and comparing them with individuals without the disease, the researchers found that ACE-2 levels were in fact higher in patients with COPD. In addition to that, those who were smokers also had higher levels of the enzyme, even if they did not have COPD.

Generally speaking, smokers know that smoking is bad for them and that their lungs are one of the main organs affected by cigarette smoking, but knowing that the combination of smoking and COVID-19 could claim their lives sooner rather than later. a little extra motivation to kick the habit.

The good news is that ex-smokers ACE-2 levels were the same as those who never smoked, suggesting that quitting smoking can effectively decrease the risk of serious coronavirus complications.

"We also found that ex-smokers had similar levels of ACE-2 to people who had never smoked," says Dr. Leung. "This suggests that there has never been a better time to quit smoking to protect yourself from COVID-19."

Image Source: Keystone-SDA / Shutterstock