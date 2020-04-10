Why has Chelsea been so badly beaten by the coronavirus?

The city of Chelsea has approximately 40,000 inhabitants. But per person, it has a COVID-19 infection rate on par with New York City and higher crowds than neighboring Boston.

Authorities announced Friday that the city of Massachusetts had 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to the disease, and urged residents to stay home at all times unless they have an essential reason to leave.

"Chelsea is suffering in this pandemic," city manager Tom Ambrosino told WBZ News. "We have, as far as I can determine, the highest infection rate in the Commonwealth."

The first big problem is that, by the state's definition, most Chelsea residents have an essential reason why they must leave their home: work.

According to an analysis of 2018 data from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, just 80 percent of Chelsea's employed population works in occupations considered essential under Governor Charlie Baker's order for nonessential companies to shut down. their workplaces. According to the ACLU, the state's percentage of essential workers is 61 percent, and in Boston it was 57 percent.

In other words, Chelsea residents are less likely to have the luxury of being able to work from home.

"Many of our residents are at risk because of their work," officials wrote in a post on the city website on Thursday night. "They are working in essential sectors (food establishments) and are committed to high levels of public interaction (health care, personal services)."

The fact that many have to regularly leave the house is compounded by the fact that the 1.8-square-mile city is one of the densest communities in the state, along with Somerville and Cambridge. In comparison, Chelsea's population density of more than 22,000 people per square mile is approximately three times greater than the rate in Boston.

Transportation also plays several factors.

City officials say Chelsea relies heavily on public transportation, where it is "impossible,quot; to maintain physical distance from other people.

In addition, the city's location, divided by the high-traffic Tobin Bridge and adjacent to Logan Airport, has exposed its largely working Latino population to alarmingly high amounts of air pollution for decades, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19. A national study released last week by Harvard T.H. The Chan School of Public Health found that long-term exposure to air pollution "leads to a large increase in the death rate of COVID-19."

"Our health has already been affected by this physical environment and worsened by the virus," authorities wrote Thursday.

Leaders have also had to respond to the ways in which the pandemic has exacerbated existing socioeconomic struggles in Chelsea, such as The Boston Globe recently reported

The city is working to deliver food and protective supplies to families in isolation, prevent evictions, and establish housing for the homeless. Language barriers in the largely immigrant community, where many do not have legal status, have created an information gap, according to WBUR. Subsequently, the Baker administration announced Friday that the state would make COVID-19 text alerts available in Spanish.

But according to Ambrosino, the most immediate need is financial; Chelsea City Manager said Balloon Thursday they were seeking direct help from the federal government and asking the state to command hotel rooms in the city to provide COVID-19 patients with an isolated space to recover.

"I understand the desire to be fair," said Ambrosino. "But the epicenter of the crisis right now is Chelsea, Massachusetts, and I think we have to start deploying resources where contagion is greatest."