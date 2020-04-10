Why Coachella will always be special to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Well, they will always have Indio.
Sure, that's not the exact trope, but it's appropriate for the Gen Z fairy tale which is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Because no matter how his particular journey unfolds, if they just keep killing him as co-parents to a 2-year-old daughter. Stormi Webster, or live happily ever after in his Calabasas castle: the story of their beautiful encounter in Coachella will live.
It's the kind of aspirational story that could keep flower crown and fringe seekers for years to come.
"He said, 'I'm going back on tour, what do we want to do about it?'" Kylie reminded GQ in his 2018 cover interview. "Because we obviously liked each other."
At the time, the billionaire cosmetics magnate and six-time Grammy-nominated rapper knew they were going to be something it would have fit perfectly into any romantic comedy. But in Kylie's world IRL happened during that first weekend in the California desert at the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival in 2017. Kylie, just single after a separation from her boyfriend Tyga, was in town to host the Winter Bumbleland pool party with her sister Kendall Jenner; He was acting as the fourth stop on his Bird & # 39; s Eye View Tour, but neither of them can pinpoint exactly where they met. It just happened.
Technically, they'd crossed paths more than a couple of times before, but Kylie had always assumed that she really didn't like it, as they'd never exchanged more than a few words in all the years she'd been a member of her brother. -law Kanye WestIt's good. Music family.
However, standing in front of him on the fields of the Empire Polo Club, having gone extremely well for the first time, it was clear how wrong she was.
"I thought 'I guess I'm going with you'," he said GQ of your answer to the question that started your modern love story. "So I went on tour." The decision was made in just a few moments, she boarded her bus "and then we left at sunset."
As they traveled from Wallingford, Connecticut to Pittsburgh and Portsmouth, Virginia, they reveled in the rare opportunity to simply be Kylie, a teenager from Calabasas, California, and Jacques Berman Webster, a Houston native with some credits from the University of Texas and a good ear for beats, each fell hard.
"It was organic," he explained to GQ. "We shouldn't be who we really are. As if we were in Los Angeles, I feel like it would have been very different. It all happened for a reason. We weren't going out like 'Kylie and Trav'. We'd just be in Cleveland, walking by the street for hours. We would go for a walk, and nobody would bother us. "
In that nascent stage, they were like any other young man who falls in love.
"We were just two kids, f – king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or an adventure," he said. Rolling Stone in December 2018. "Then the second week, you think, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We weren't left with nothing to say.' And it got to a point in which I said: "I need it with me to operate. She is that one. "
At that time, they were already three years old, the couple learned just a few months after their courtship that they were going to become parents. "We both believe in God," he explained to Rolling StoneSo when they found out she was waiting, "We feel like 'This is something special'. And kids are something we talked about when we were busy."
Just like that, a little Stormi came in and changed everything.
When they returned to the scene of their first hanging ("We don't have dates," Kylie pointed to GQ) A year later, in 2018, she was proclaiming: "I am not a normal mother, I am a great mother,quot;, while she and Scott made the trip by private plane with their sister Kourtney Kardashian, Then best friend Jordyn Woodsand an endless collection of caramel-colored wigs. The rapper, meanwhile, was madly in love, counting Rolling Stone he intended to propose as soon as he discovered "a form of fire,quot; to do so.
Because, without a doubt, the two were one of the best pairs in the industry, focusing on the MTV VMAs of that year and generating enough of a stir for the entire family participating in their next tour to help their 2018 album. Astroworld steal the number 1 spot from Nicki Minaj.
And they showed up for last year's festival, of course, their second anniversary was celebrated with a kiss as they left their private jet. At that point, the couple had become so comfortable referring to each other as husband and wife ("It's fun for them and they're a family, so why not?" A source pointed out) that it seemed like it was just a matter. of time before those labels became official.
But by the time Scott was announced as the headliner for this year's festival, the two had caught fire, deciding last fall that, as a friend said, to take up a bit of "space apart."
And yet, there is still plenty of reason to hope that they can reign as king and queen of the desert in October, when the event loved by music enthusiasts and boho braids returns. Having stayed close to what Kylie promised when she tweeted, "Our friendship and our daughter are a priority," her coparenting has become something of a gray area.
The social estrangement of almost everyone but Stormi and them have spent a good deal of time snuggling up into Kylie's expansive house. And between the pool time and the episodes of Westworld, some of that heat has returned.
While a friend says the two don't seek to label their situation beyond mom and dad, there's definitely still something there. "Kylie is in a great place with Travis and slowly things seem to be leading to a romantic relationship," a source told E! News from last month. "They are best friends and they don't want to be with anyone but each other."
So really only one question remains: What do you want to do about it? is?
