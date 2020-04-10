What you need to know today: coronavirus, economy, Joe Biden

"Sudden black hole,quot; for the economy

More than 16 million Americans lost their jobs in the past three weeks, and there is a growing consensus among economists that the government's efforts were too small and too late to prevent companies from abandoning workers.

The Federal Reserve said Thursday it could inject $ 2.3 trillion into the economy, using measures that go far beyond what the central bank attempted during the 2008 financial crisis.

It is as if "the economy as a whole has fallen into a sudden black hole," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist for the United States at Oxford Economics.

