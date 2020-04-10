What you need to know today: coronavirus, economy, Joe Biden

"Sudden black hole,quot; for the economy
More than 16 million Americans lost their jobs in the past three weeks, and there is a growing consensus among economists that the government's efforts were too small and too late to prevent companies from abandoning workers.
The Federal Reserve said Thursday it could inject $ 2.3 trillion into the economy, using measures that go far beyond what the central bank attempted during the 2008 financial crisis.
It is as if "the economy as a whole has fallen into a sudden black hole," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist for the United States at Oxford Economics.
From Review: The United States economy has nearly doubled in size in the past four decades, but general economic health measures hide an uneven distribution of earnings. These tables show areas where the country is likely to have difficulties.
Related: A federal loan program that promises emergency aid to small businesses. it has run out of funds. The program is supposed to offer up to $ 2 million, but recent applicants said they were told the loans would cap $ 15,000 per borrower.
Another angle: OPEC and other countries, including Russia, reached a tentative agreement to temporarily cut oil production. Here are the latest financial updates. (Markets in the United States and much of Europe are closed today for Good Friday.)
The Risks to America's Food Workers
As the pandemic hits meat processing plants, some companies have offered financial incentives to keep workers on the job. But the spread of the disease is forcing plants to shut down.
"My mother said the guy at the plant said they had to work to feed the United States. But my mother was sick, ”said the son of a woman who worked at a poultry plant in Georgia. She died Thursday.
There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food, but health experts have recommended cleaning the packaging because the virus could survive on those surfaces for days.
Here are the latest updates. from the USA USA and from abroad, as well as pandemic maps.
We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in hundreds of metropolitan areas in the US. USA
In other developments:
-
The number of new patients hospitalized with the virus in New York State is shrinking, but the number of daily deaths on Thursday was about 800 per second day, with a total death toll of more than 7,000.
-
President Trump's allies told The Times they wanted him to limit his appearances at daily coronavirus briefings. The briefings have received high television ratings, but Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said the president "sometimes drowns out his own message."
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about Asian Americans who say they have been attacked and blamed for the pandemic.
the details: We have compiled expert guidance on various topics, including health, money and travel.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
A new front for nationalism.
Since World War II, the idea that world trade improves security and prosperity has fueled most major economies. When people trade goods across borders, logically, they get better and cheaper products and are less likely to take up arms.
Now, with the entire world simultaneously needing the same tools to save lives, national interests are winning. According to an estimate, at least 69 countries have banned or restricted the export of protective equipment, medical devices, or drugs.
"The contest is over much more than countries will do iPads or even advanced jets,quot; our reporters write. "This is a battle for supremacy over products that can determine who lives and who dies."
Another angle: Migrant workers have not only been victims of the virus, but have also spread, creating new risks for a vulnerable population.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Weird Al Yankovic's enduring appeal
The singer who in the 1980s built a career from song parodies somehow never disappeared.
A writer for The Times Magazine explains: “After 40 years, Yankovic is no longer a novelty, but an institution: a bright and eye-catching patch in the middle of America's pop-cultural wallpaper, a completely ridiculous national treasure, a absurd living legend. "
Above, Weird Al with 232 fans at a photo shoot in January, before the world got much weirder.
This is what is happening the most.
Turn for Joe Biden: Former vice president They announced proposals to lower the age of Medicare eligibility to 60 and expand student debt forgiveness programs, part of an effort to attract progressives.
The Wisconsin electoral disaster: In the state's fight to expand voting by mail, thousands of absentee ballots were either delivered or voided.
Snapshot: Above, the Wells Tavern in London, which closed last month during the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout two world wars, Britain's pubs remained open, but now they have been forced to close. (That includes his information team favorite and the rest of the London newsroom, also known as "the crown we are going to.")
News quiz: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a woman who lost her husband for 56 years on the eve of the pandemic braced herself for despair but felt resistant.
Night comedy: "Easter isn't feeling exciting this year, probably because I've already spent the past three weeks driving around looking for eggs," said Jimmy Kimmel.
What we are reading: These recent questions and answers in Harvard Business Review with David Kessler, co-author of "On Pain and Grief,quot;. James Robinson, our director of global analysis, said, "It gave a name to something I think many of us feel: anticipated pain."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Matzo brei is the traditional Easter breakfast, which some prefer sweet and others savory. Our food writer Melissa Clark is committed to tasty, topped with fried onions.
The parody featured three sections, 24 prank ads, 73 fake articles, and 155 short fake news, all meticulously edited to mimic The Times' flair. Even the typefaces used on the cover and headline spacing replicated those of the actual paper.
The column writer praised Genghis Khan for his ability to "get it done," and an in-depth investigation by a team of 35 reporters from Not The Times found that cocaine "seems popular."
"We all had a lot of free time," said designer Richard Yeend.
After the strike ended, Times journalists went back to work and were silent about their satirical use of the moon.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
To the stranger provided This morning's soundtrack Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh provided the break from the news. The Back Story was based on reports from Alex Traub. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about reports of attacks on Asian Americans.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword, and a clue: Hurricanes have forts (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Times climate journalists will discuss some of the unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in a group call with readers today at 11:30 a.m. EST. R.S.V.P. here.