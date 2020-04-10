What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 11-12

Hey, hey, hey, it's finally the weekend, so you know what that means, right?
If your answer was to continue wearing our comfortable clothes and watch TV, congratulations, you will gain nothing except our recommendations on what to see this weekend, from April 11 to 12.
Every week, E! News is selecting a list of compulsive picks on all streaming services for you to choose from, highlighting a few newcomers that everyone will be tweeting about soon, as well as some older shows that may have been missed the first time around.
This weekend's offerings are something like the Easter basket your mother might have prepared for you as a child – did you really need any of that? Not really. But were you happy to receive it and happily monopolized all your brothers' sweets? Obviously.
From even more Tiger King products to your next obsession with reality shows and the hit movie that's finally available to watch, here's everything we're serving up for the last weekend …
If "Here Kitty Kitty,quot; keeps playing in a loop in your head: How much Tiger king the content is too much Tiger king content? The limit does not exist! But seriously, people are still so obsessed with the Joe Exotic saga, Carole Baskin, and the wide variety of characters Netflix docuseries provided that the President was recently asked about forgiving Joe during a press conference. Wild times, man.
Anyway, Netflix is here to curb your craving for more Tiger king contained, airy The tiger king and me, a later program presented by Joel McHale (Sorry, Rob lowe!) featuring brand new interviews with some of the biggest players, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkmanand Jeff and Lauren Lowe(Where to watch: Netflix, April 12)
If the reality of not Bachelor in Paradise This summer is (probably) beginning to sink into: Listen, we're excited for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which will premiere on Monday, April 13, but it's not the same as our favorite f-kboys and aspiring Instagram influencers who descend on the beach in the name of love, the fame and followers. !
But we have the perfect remedy, one that you should have already been seeing: Love island uk, possibly one of the best reality TV series of the modern era, and eerily similar to the current social distancing environment we all live in: sexy singles (with accents of all varieties) live together in a villa and get together (even share a bed) without the distraction of outside work for about two months.
It seems pretty basic, we know, but newcomers are constantly brought in and UK viewers can vote couples and singles in near real time. Also, there is a little twist called Casa Amor which is probably the best play for the drama, without disrespecting it Survivor, and you will learn so many new slang words from across the pond and you will find yourself really supporting these scantily clad singles to find love.
With episodes airing five nights a week in the UK, you have so many episodes to distract yourself and enjoy fries, that you can't stop at just one with this addictive show. We recommend starting with series four, the cream of the franchise cream. Bonus: You'll also have hours of Insta-harassing entertainment after the contestants. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you want to catch up on returning programs so you have something to look forward to each week: Two of our favorite freshman series from last season return this week, so why not binge on one or both? There are only so many Bravo reality shows to pass the time, right?
For the first time, In the dark returns to the CW on April 16, with Perry Mattfeld back as our favorite drunk blind detective with a fondness for self-destruction. If you've burned All-American multiple times, give In the dark a try, with only 13 episodes in the first season that have it all: mystery, sensuality, romance and snark. (Where to watch: Netflix)
Dark FX Comedy What we do in the shadows is back for the second season on Wednesday, and we highly recommend catching up on the drama (and the endless parade of epic guest stars) provided by the Staten Island Vampires before gobbling up the first season of 10 episodes. (Where to watch: Fx on Hulu)
Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment.
If you want to understand 45% more of the memes you see on Twitter: Good news, procrastination: Parasite, the beloved reviewer who won the Oscar for Best Picture in February, is finally available via streaming, so you can stop pretending to have seen it and really enjoy all the .GIFs and memes it inspires. Welcome to the Bong Joon-Ho hive! (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you need to distract your children and find a distraction of your own: Imagine how tired you would be fighting with a group of children to go to the movies, how much money would you spend on popcorn and candy, and how many times would you have to get up to take someone to the bathroom during Trolls World Tour?
Okay, at this point, everything sounds really charming, but the good news is that now you can see the highly anticipated Trolls sequel, with the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarkson, from the comfort of your own sofa. (Where to look: available to buy here)
If you crave some Easter-themed content: Can we humbly submit our list of all the kid-friendly deals to choose from this holiday weekend? We also recommend eating at least one Reese's peanut butter egg per movie for maximum Easter.
(E! Is part of the NBCUniversal family)
%MINIFYHTMLef52ba29bd61d4dc6908ae09e51c0fea11%