What quarterback will the Patriots recruit? New England options to replace Tom Brady include Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts

The Patriots enter the 2020 NFL Draft without a definitive answer to replace Tom Brady as their starting quarterback. New England did not acquire a veteran to take the helm, leaving sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham at the top of the depth chart with rehired Brian Hoyer to back him up.

While there is a chance that the Patriots simply roll with Stidham, they are also sitting in 12 total draft picks that give them plenty of flexibility to target a rookie QB between April 23 and April 25, in all seven rounds. Stidham has some promise, but it's hard to ignore that the QB 2020 class is strong with an advantage.

The Patriots pick No. 23 in the first round, but then don't pick it again until three times in the third round, starting with No. 87. All the logical ways they can get a QB are explored here, including the final exchange and the chances of each scenario happening.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Patriots, Raiders, Colts all hook QBs

Joe Burrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b3/9a/joe-burrow-022620-getty-ftrjpg_1jbmeoxwyum1c1brlw5y69ovtw.jpg?t=-2106431368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Joe Burrow, LSU

Some have compared Burrow's skill set and competitive mindset to Brady. Burrow has downplayed that, but there is no doubt that he is a transcendent talent who comes from the best passing season in the history of college football. The Bengals are close to taking Burrow No. 1 overall, unless another team makes them an incredible and undeniable offer.

The Dolphins have the greatest ability to do so with their three first-round picks. The Patriots have quantity, but their quality is limited, with only one first-round player and no second. In essence, they would have to believe in Burrow enough as the "next Brady,quot; to forgo a long run, including key picks in 2021.

Chances of happening: 3 percent

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa seems destined to go to the Dolphins at No. 5 or a little higher, but there is growing concern about his health and durability, to the point that rumors are running that Burrow and Justin Herbert will go to Cincinnati and Miami, and Not in that order necessarily.

In that turn of events, the Chargers at No. 6 would have a clear shot at Tagovailoa as their next QB franchise. If not them, the Panthers (No. 7) and Jaguars (No. 9) could catch him falling into the top 10. Then it would all boil down to the Broncos (No. 15) and Jaguars again (No. 20) as chances. more realistic before the election of the Patriots.

The Patriots have a chance to trade to get Tua, but it gets easier when they're going down a few notches from No. 23 versus giving up what they need to jump double-digit points. There is also an external possibility that if enough GMs care among the needy QB teams, Tagovailoa would fall in the Patriots' laps.

While Burrow is more of an impossible dream, Tua's writing has more reality after recent developments.

Chances of happening: 10 percent

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Concerned about the health of Tagovailoa and the Bengalis who oppose Burrow, Herbert has been a huge beneficiary, at least according to rumors. Do the Dolphins and Bengals really prefer it to the other two? Although Tagovailoa and Burrow have extremely high floors for the NFL, Herbert, with a possible higher ceiling, is more high-risk and high-reward.

Due to some fluctuating value in multiple ways, landing Herbert becomes a difficult trade move. But he's a cool, smart kid who loved his meeting with the Patriots, whom he made a good impression on.

Tagovailoa will be the preferred target for a slight jump, but if he goes to the Dolphins at No. 5 and the Chargers pass Herbert, the same scenarios can be developed for the latter.

Chances of happening: 10 percent

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD: Top 100 Players in Class 2020

Jordan Love, Utah

Assuming Burrow, Tagovailoa, and Herbert go in some order to the Bengals, Dolphins, and Chargers, Love is expected to be the fourth quarterback off the board. But it has much more volatility along with its great potential. Since the Panthers, Jaguars, and Broncos have multiple big needs and have some QB solutions in place, they're less likely to be aggressive in getting a QB in the first round rather than catching a surprise faller.

In this case, unless the Raiders go rogue at No. 19 and grab Love, the Patriots should have a clear shot at recruiting Love at No. 23 if they covet him enough. He represents a good size QB (6-4, 225 lbs) with a great arm and mobility that Josh McDaniels can develop well.

Chances of happening: 15 percent

Jacob Eason, Washington

There are some scouts who think Eason should have a first-round consideration in the back end with Love; Others see Eason as a pocket pin with big arms (6-6, 231 pounds) injured by his limited mobility. If McDaniels and the Patriots see him as a Jameis Winston-type talent who can be tapped into efficiently pitching down the field of game action on his system, he would come into play at No. 23.

The Patriots are more likely to consider Eason if he falls deep in the second round or early in the third round, giving them an opportunity to use No. 87 and another pick to advance to catch him. That rank would be No. 61, a place before the Packers could consider Eason as a hiding place behind Aaron Rodgers, to No. 74, a place before the Colts could catch him behind Philip Rivers.

There's also a chance that Eason is available at number 87, and that would almost make it an obvious choice.

Chances of happening: 15 percent

Jalen hurts https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e8/26/jalen-hurts-022720-getty-ftrjpg_19umt9o916f2v1or3id17ofqnb.jpg?t=-1988854984,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The injuries should last until the third round, but beyond the Jaguars at No. 73 and the Colts at No. 75, the biggest concern for him to be off the board before No. 87 would be the Raiders, who have Consecutive selections at No. 80 and No. 81. Jon Gruden and Las Vegas have no affinity for Hurts as a competition for Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.

But if Hurts is their man, the Patriots have No. 98, No. 100, and No. 125 that can easily help them climb to No. 79. Trading in the third round for a QB is much easier for the Patriots. than one in the first because they have no second.

Hurts has a big-arm athletic skill set, but his biggest draw for the Patriots would be his competitiveness, leadership, and other intangible winning qualities for mentally relating to Bill Belichick.

Chances of happening: 20 percent

Jake Fromm, Georgia

An exchange should not be necessary to land Fromm in case Eason and Hurts are recruited earlier to meet the needs of a pair of quarterbacks from other teams. Fromm represents a more complete and polished upgrade than Stidham.

Fromm also has the makeup to fit in with the Patriots. He played the running and defense game very well in college. He is intelligent and experienced with great leadership skills, with the necessary decision-making to please Belichick and McDaniels.

New England could overlook some arm limitations and potentially see him as a more promising rookie version of Andy Dalton or Teddy Bridgewater.

Chances of happening: 20 percent

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

After the Patriots' tight four-game streak between No. 87 and No. 125, they have a fifth round (No. 172), four sixth round (Nos. 195, 204, 212, 213) and two rounds. (Nos. 230 and 241). So if they don't get a quarterback in Round 3, waiting until Round 6 for a more developed option makes sense.

Gordon is the latest product of Mike Leach's "airstrike,quot; offense, and shares some qualities with Gardner Minshew in order to process the entire field with high volume. His precision and decision making need work, but he has the intelligence to absorb the Patriots' complex system well.

Chances of happening: 2 percent

MORE NRA DRAFT: The strangest moments in NFL Draft history

Brian Lewerke, State of Michigan

Lewerke has a late appeal, probably in Round 7, due to his physical tools coming out of a professional-style offensive. He has a strong arm and mobility, but intangibles and precision need to get back on the right track after underperforming to close his college career.

If the Patriots take Gordon or Lewerke (from the same QB line as Hoyer), it would indicate that the job to replace Brady is Stidham's to lose.

Chances of happening: 2 percent

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Here's his last-round joker in the form of another pro-style Big Ten QB, in the tradition of Brady and Hoyer. Stanley has worked to improve his draft chances by trying to emulate Brady's passing mechanics. Belichick is also close with Stanley's college coach Kirk Ferentz.

At 6-4, 235 pounds, Stanley showed off a great pocket pin arm with the ability to make all shots accurately. He could use a lot of training to be consistent, but don't be surprised if Stanley has a chance to compete as a third stringer in case the Patriots follow Stidham's route.

Chances of happening: 3 percent