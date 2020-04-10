What happens to the UFC Dana White rule? – Up News Info

What's wrong with Dana White?

Almost everyone else in the world of sports understands that it's time to retire, but not this guy.

The undisputed UFC ruler is determined to endanger others by providing his supposedly fun Roman gladiator style, even if it means taking him to the islands.

Talk about viral denial.

White's crazy insistence on hosting UFC 249 from a casino located on tribal land in California's Central Valley, beyond the scope of the state's ban on mass gatherings, was closed only when television partner ESPN and its parent company Disney They realized the nightmare of public relations. that awaited them if they gave the green light to mixed martial arts fighters who foolishly beat themselves in the middle of a pandemic.

But White doesn't back down from his ludicrous idea of ​​setting up an octagon on "Fight Island," a private arena somewhere on the coast (he hasn't said where it is) that could be used to host small fighting shows while the rest of The World is locked.

"The Fight Island infrastructure is being built and will be operational as soon as possible," said White.

The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019 with a reported deal of $ 1.5 billion, so the coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly been a major financial blow to White's final fighting empire.

No wonder White continues to insist that the UFC will be "the first comeback sport."

It is certainly not doing so for philanthropic reasons or to boost the country's morale. It's about restoring what had been a broad result for White's pseudo sports car, which has become hugely popular for no apparent reason beyond the bloodlust of its fan base.

White wants us all to believe he is the smartest guy in the room, who has somehow figured out a way to continue a quest that requires cruel combat and close physical contact at a time when almost every other sport is They have closed indefinitely because of the highly contagious virus.

"I have an obligation to my employees, my fighters and the fans," White said in an interview last month with CNN. “I have built all this infrastructure around the crazy things that happen. I have my own place. I have my own arena where I can literally fight and keep this thing going. "

In the early days of the world that was finally facing the full-fledged pandemic, White followed up with a full letter of struggle in an empty arena in Brazil. He wanted to have more cards in an empty arena the UFC owns in Las Vegas, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission exposed those plans by temporarily banning combat sports.

Fortunately, it has been stifled at every turn since then.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California was one of those who weighed in on White's plans for UFC 249, pointing out all the potential harm of holding an event without which we can all do without in such difficult times.

"This event would involve dozens of people flying to California and driving to a casino with a purpose that no one can honestly say is essential," Feinstein wrote. “At best, this event links medical resources and sends a message that refugee orders in place can be ignored. In the worst case scenario, participants and support staff could take the virus to their communities of origin and increase its spread. ”

Don't expect White to give up his plans to organize fight cards long before anyone else considers it safe to return. In all likelihood, it will be up to the fighters to shut down a guy who doesn't enter the octagon, but has claimed a significant financial gain.

We have already seen some promising signs.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to headline the main event at UFC 249, but those plans were scrapped because he was unable or unwilling to leave his native Russia due to the pandemic.

Then, shortly before the card was completely canceled, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, known for her shaved head and nickname "Thug Rose," announced that she was retiring due to two virus-related deaths in her family. .

Regardless, White continues to act as if everyone overreacted to this pandemic. He insists that he could organize his pay-per-view cards without jeopardizing fighters or anyone else by having minimal staff around the cage and implementing a comprehensive assessment and other health measures.

The most ridiculous thing is that it would make us think that he is simply trying to be a good Samaritan by providing his fighters with a much-needed paycheck and fans with exaggerated entertainment.

"I'm going to take care of as many people as I can," White said.

Rest assured that you will start with yourself.