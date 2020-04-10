What $ 600 in rent gets you – Up News Info Detroit

April 8, 2020

In today's installment of how far your dollar goes in Detroit, we've put together the latest places to rent through the rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to locating affordable Detroit apartments with a budget of up to $ 600 / month.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Listed at $ 550 / mo, this one bedroom one bath apartment is located at 9932 Lawton St.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and a mix of wood floors and rugs. This rental is cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

By Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, relatively bike-friendly, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Then there is this one bedroom and one bathroom location located at 850 Whitmore Road. Its price is $ 600 / month for its 1,003 square feet.

The building has assigned parking and a secure entrance. You can also expect to see a walk in closet, central heat, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the unit. Pet owners, ask elsewhere – this place allows cats. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, it has bike infrastructure and some nearby public transportation options.

Finally, here is an 800 square foot place with a bedroom and bathroom at 825 Whitmore Road, which also costs $ 600 / mo.

Expect to see hardwood floors and large windows in the unit. The building has additional storage space, secure entry, assigned parking and a pool. Pet owners, ask elsewhere – this place is cat-friendly. Rent does not require a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car dependent, has bike infrastructure, and has some nearby public transportation options.

