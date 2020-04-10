WGBH puts "Beat the Press,quot; on pause during coronavirus outbreak

Don't expect to see Beat the press on your television this Friday night, or any Friday night in the immediate future.

WGBH announced that it has paused the weekly media comment program until the COVID-19 outbreak subsides. Going forward, Beat the pressHalf-hour hours at 7 p.m. will be completed with an extra night of WGBH news program Greater Boston, which normally airs Monday through Thursday.

The move is part of the public television station's approach to covering the historic pandemic.

"We know that our audience is especially interested in this news and context right now," Phil Redo, general manager of local WGBH news and radio programs, told Boston.com in a statement.

"Media comments also remain a priority and that is why we will include this as Greater Boston segments when relevant, ”Redo said. "We anticipate returning to Beat the press on Fridays after the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. "

However, fans of the 21-year-old show will notice a familiar face on their Friday night schedule. Beat the press Host Emily Rooney, who played host to Greater Boston from 1996 to 2014, will take over her former role on Thursday and Friday nights. Jim Braude, the current host of Greater Boston, will continue to present on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

WGBH says the temporary change will strengthen its daily coverage of the COVID-19 crisis. In the midst of the outbreak, Rooney had to continue presenting Beat the Press, which last aired on April 4. The show focused primarily on the media implications of the pandemic with guests appearing remotely via teleconferencing applications such as Skype and Zoom, due to social distancing guidelines.

Still, with more pressing developments in coronaviruses occurring outside the limited reach of the media, WGBH decided it was appropriate to add an additional night of its general news program.

"In expansion Greater Boston five nights a week is to provide our audience with greater access to local leaders and experts who address the challenges facing our communities, ”said Redo.