West Ham players defer wages when David Moyes and Karren Brady cut their wages | Football news





The West Ham first-team team, led by Captain Mark Noble, supports the effort by deferring a percentage of their wages.

West Ham players will defer a percentage of their salaries to help the club during the coronavirus crisis, while manager David Moyes and vice president Karren Brady will take a 30 percent pay cut.

In a series of measures announced on Friday, the club said co-chairs David Gold and David Sullivan team up with other shareholders to inject £ 30 million into the club to ensure stability during the shutdown of football.

Gold and Sullivan, who have not received a salary or dividend during their 10 years with the Club, defer interest payments on loans to shareholders, the club said.

More to follow …