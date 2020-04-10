Wendy Williams warns Pal Tiffany Haddish that the common is "not good with women,quot; after the rumored couple is quarantined

After Tiffany Haddish revealed that she had spent her quarantine time with Common, her friend Wendy Williams warned her to be careful with him. As you may have heard, there have been rumors that the two are dating, and although the talk show host has sent them out earlier, she still wishes Tiffany doesn't get too serious with him.

According to Wendy, Common is not "good with women,quot;, so the actress and comedian must be careful not to fall too in love with him.

Having fun is fine in Wendy's book, but when it comes to a serious relationship, Tiffany's friend is a little worried about her.

That said, after the knowledge that Tiffany and Common had been quarantined together was made public, Wendy only had to talk about it on her Wendy @Home show on YouTube.

‘Tiffany is not to fall in love too much. The common is not good with women. That's all I say. He keeps you, until I'm done with you, "she said.

It seemed that Tiffany revealed the fact that they were in isolation together during FaceTime with Cedric The Entertainer a couple of days ago.

He mentioned that he was in quarantine with a friend who had a vegan chef cooking for them, and then pointed the phone camera at Common.

‘So it looks like they could be quarantined together … Are they quarantined together? I think so. You know, she was talking to real girls about what he would do to her. So I guess it's going down, "Wendy continued in her YouTube video.

Apparently, their conversation included the comedian telling the host that Common was "delicious to watch,quot; and really "smart,quot;.

But Wendy's words were quite unexpected since in December she seemed to want them together.

"Tiffany is very smart and in my opinion they would make a great couple and I told her so." So common, I don't know what you're going to do, I don't want to get involved. – I'm just going through it. There is a very single and accomplished woman, rich, childless, unrelated who likes you very much, "Wendy said at the time.



