Watch the trailer for the final season Explosive Blindspot here

The end is here to Blind point. ME! News has its first look at the new trailer for Blindspot's fifth and final season. There is one last mission for the team, and a great goal on their backs.
Blind point returns Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. (moving to her normal 9 p.m. schedule on May 7) after the fourth season blast that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching a drone attack the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions will be answered, including who came out alive and how long the team will be able to clear their names after Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) took power.
"I'd like to speak directly to these corrupt agents: turn yourself in, finish the butcher shop before anyone else enters," Madeline warns in the trailer above.
In addition to Alejandro and Mastrantonio, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer He will also star in the final season.
"There's no going back on this," says Jane in the trailer above.
"We are hunting Madeline, she is hunting us," says Kurt.
The trailer warns that one will not survive.
The final season of Blind point premieres Thursday, April 10 at 10 p.m. on NBC. The show moves at 9 p.m. time interval on Thursday, May 7.
