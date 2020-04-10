Warriors' Stephen Curry jokes about dropping 60 on & # 39; all & # 39;

Thank you, Stephen Curry, for talking to the trash during this NBA downtime.

Curry was chatting live on Instagram with former Warriors teammate JaVale McGee on Friday when McGee wanted to know which opponents (player or team) give Curry the feeling that he can score 60 points in a game. .

Curry thought about it for a second and then replied, to McGee's surprise, "Everyone."

"The finished quarantine changed me, huh?" Curry laughed.

Curry, for the record, has zero 60-point games in his career, which the Internet duly noted, but he has six games of 50 or more, surpassed by the 54 he scored in a 2013 loss to the Knicks. With his shooting touch, 60 should be a semi-realistic target.

Fans would love to see Curry trying to cook someone for 60, but the games won't happen for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hell, the Warriors may not play again until the fall, if the league decides to go straight to the playoffs when action resumes. That would give Curry enough time to respond to that answer, or let him breathe and people have more fun with it.