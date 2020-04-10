Warm weather will not kill coronavirus – BGR

Committee members from the National Academy of Sciences sent a letter to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy warning the administration that the warmer weather will not stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

President Trump has said in the past that warmer weather will make the virus disappear "miraculously,quot; starting in April.

Cases of COVID-19 in countries with warmer climates, as well as cases of coronavirus from US hot states. USA Like California and Florida, they show that the virus can be very infectious regardless of the weather.

President Trump has said on more than one occasion that warmer weather will kill the new coronavirus. He is wrong. "When it gets a little warm, it miraculously disappears," he said at a New Hampshire rally on February 10. The United States had only 12 cases at the time, although countries with warmer climates, such as Australia and Singapore, were providing direct evidence that warmer weather would not kill the virus or reduce its spread. In total, there were more than 42,000 cases in the world that day, most of them in mainland China.

Two months and almost 1.5 million cases later, it is becoming increasingly clear that the climate alone cannot beat the virus. The increasing number of cases in Florida and California also demonstrates that point. Scientists have even more data on the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in various settings, and some of them have sent an official letter to the White House warning that a heat wave will do little to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Committee members from the National Academy of Sciences sent the letter to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, explaining that there is insufficient evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus will stop spreading in the coming months just because it does more. heat outside.

“There is some evidence to suggest that (the coronavirus) may be transmitted less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperatures and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in the spread of the disease without the concomitant adoption of major public health interventions, "the letter said. "Since countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing a rapid spread of the virus, a decrease should not be assumed in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere."

The letter noted that a study from China revealed that the virus still spreads exponentially under extreme conditions of temperature and humidity. Each infected person would still transmit the disease to almost two more people. The letter also notes that some studies showed reduced transmission in warmer, wetter conditions, but it is not enough. One researcher showed that the new coronavirus could live longer than the flu, tuberculosis, and the type of coronavirus that caused the SARS epidemic nearly two decades ago.

Other studies that measured how long the new coronavirus can survive on different surfaces also looked at how the virus performed at different temperatures. One of the conclusions was that only extreme heat can kill the virus, the type of heat in which we could never survive. The virus was inactivated in just 5 minutes at 70 ° C / 158 ° F. A 2003 study also showed that the SARS coronavirus could survive up to "(37 ° C / 98.6 ° F) for at least 2 h without noticeable change. in infectious capacity in cells. "

"Although we can expect the climate to contribute to reduced transmission, we cannot rely on it alone," said infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. William Schaffner. CNN. "We have to continue to use social distancing and other measures to reduce transmission," added the doctor, who is not a member of the NAS committee.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock