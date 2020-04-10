Warehouse workers force Amazon to take COVID-19 seriously

Early on Tuesday, March 24, Barbara Chandler drove from her Queens home to the Staten Island warehouse on Amazon, where she had worked for three years. The streets were emptier than usual. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had ordered all nonessential businesses to close two days earlier, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had just exceeded 20,000. But the warehouse, called JFK8, was busier than ever, inundated with orders from a closed population.

Chandler's coworkers at JFK8 had been getting sick for weeks but none, as far as she knew, with COVID-19. Still, it was baffling. The day before, he sent one of his team members home after they vomited at his station, visited the internal medical center, Amcare, and tried to continue working. A week earlier, he sent several sick co-workers to Amcare, including one who said his fiancé had COVID-19 and that Chandler never saw again.

Chandler, 40, had begun to feel unwell over the weekend, but had checked his temperature and had no fever. Just in case, she had gone for a coronavirus test after work the day before. He felt he needed to keep working while waiting for the result. Amazon would give him two weeks of paid vacation if he tested positive for COVID-19. But if she was sick with something else, she would have to take time off without pay. She had three children to support and was already starting to feel better.

A week later, JFK8 would become the first of several Amazon facilities to have workers go out in protest, calling for the warehouse to be closed and cleaned after workers tested positive for COVID-19. Amazon's subsequent firing of the organizer intensified national attention and sparked condemnation of unions, promises of a state investigation and letters from lawmakers. As the largest Amazon facility at the most severe COVID-19 access point in the United States, the crash at JFK8 serves as a foretaste of the tensions that are mounting across the entire Amazon compliance network. On the one hand, there is a company that sees itself as a vital service to millions of Americans confined to their homes and is determined to maintain operations in the midst of the crisis. On the other hand, there are workers who feel increasingly insecure in their jobs, and as Amazon struggles to staff its warehouses to meet unprecedented demand, newly trained to drive change.

Amazon has already made a number of policy changes in response to the pandemic, many of them highly desired by workers. In mid-March, he announced that employees could take unlimited time off without pay (previously, they would be fired for more than taking a certain amount), and would receive up to two weeks of paid vacation if they tested positive for COVID-19 or were placed on quarantine. Later, the company increased wages by $ 2 an hour, doubled overtime pay, and gave part-time workers paid time off. As the virus spread, Amazon moved tables away from the warehouse break room, staggered shifts, canceled standing meetings, and made other adjustments to allow for greater distance between workers.

At least 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed

But interviews with 12 JFK8 employees, as well as workers at other warehouses, show that the implementation of safety precautions has been uneven. Often changes are made only after workers exert pressure. After criticism, Amazon began alerting workers when someone at its facilities tested positive for COVID-19, but documents obtained by The edge Show notifications are still delayed for days. While Amazon is granting quarantined workers two weeks of paid leave, some workers who came into contact with diagnosed individuals are not notified. Although Amazon says it fired organizer JFK8 for violating the quarantine, other workers with higher exposure were never contacted.

After the JFK8 recall, Amazon began checking temperatures at the warehouse entrance, enforcing social distancing rules, and testing the mist disinfectant. But workers have been sounding the alarms for weeks, and now fear it is too late to avoid a major outbreak.

Amazon declined to say how many workers at how many facilities tested positive for COVID-19, but Jana Jumpp, a worker at an Indiana warehouse, has been collecting alerts sent to workers and counted 314 workers at 111 facilities that have been diagnosed with the virus. . JFK8 appears to be an access point. At least 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to alerts seen by The edge. Workers believe the true number is closer to 30.

Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

March 24 would prove to be a turning point in JFK8. Chandler started working as usual, but two hours after her shift, another assistant manager, Christian Smalls, came up to her and said she looked sick, exhausted, with bloodshot eyes, and told her she should go home. . Other colleagues had also noted his appearance, but attributed it to overwork. Smalls, however, had been eager for the virus to spread for weeks and was on high alert.

Smalls, 31, the father of three, had worked at JFK8 since it opened in 2018 and at Amazon warehouses in New Jersey and Connecticut before that. It's a good job, he says, with good benefits, and he had had no complaints. But in early March, he worried about what would happen when the virus hit the warehouse with his 5,000 employees. After some managers flew back from Seattle, at that time the largest access point in the US. And one took a sick leave, Smalls became alarmed enough to stay away, using his vacation time and eventually taking advantage of his 401k. But now he had returned and had been pressuring management to close the building to clean it and institute other security measures. The week before, Smalls and other workers concerned about the growing cases of illness on the premises repeatedly went to the manager's office and said the building should be closed and cleaned.

"It is almost as if the pandemic does not exist within the warehouse."

Instead, Amazon made incremental changes and encouraged workers to maintain social distance, even if their jobs often made it impossible. (A video from the March 19 break room shows a crowded cafeteria with workers eating and walking less than three feet from each other.) "They would say, 'We don't have any confirmed cases, we're following CDC guidelines,'" Smalls says. "They kept giving me that excuse and I said, 'Yes, but people get sick. around me ".

"People looked sick, and besides, we're hearing about the pandemic on television, it's almost as if the pandemic doesn't exist inside the warehouse," says Derrick Palmer, a co-worker who also expressed concern to management. "There was no social distance, there was nothing."

After Smalls sent Chandler home, he attended a supervisory meeting where he learned that a worker had tested positive for the virus, someone who had last been in the building on March 11. Once again, he asked that the building be closed, and again, he met resistance. More alarming to Smalls, the managers refused to notify all JFK8 workers that someone had tested positive, opting to walk the floor and report to selected individuals. The result was that most workers found out about the case when someone posted the news on Facebook later that day or when Vice reported the infection that night. Frustrated, Smalls left the building and went home.

"I couldn't just sit at home and watch people get sick."

"That was the last time Amazon received my services," says Smalls. “After that, I would come back to the building every day at seven in the morning to raise concerns, and I would sit in that building for eight hours a day, trying to spread the word and tell the truth to people. . Since management wanted to keep it a secret, I felt it was my obligation. I couldn't just sit at home and watch people get sick. "

The next morning, Smalls returned to JFK8 and went directly to the break room without marking. New York had confirmed more than 30,000 coronavirus cases that morning, but at the facility, little had changed. (A video recorded the next day, March 26, shows that the tables had been separated and the lines taped to the floor, but the workers were still very close.) On the warehouse floor, Smalls and other workers say, employees often worked shoulder to shoulder. shoulder and shared team. For several hours, Smalls told his coworkers about the COVID-19 case and gathered a group to visit the general manager's office, disrupting the morning meeting.

The video of the visit shows a tense exchange, with workers and managers yelling at each other.

"You can pass it on to your grandmother, your children, what's the point? For some money? Said one worker. Another demanded to know how many cases there were in the facility." Time is essential now, "added one more worker.

"We didn't make that decision at the site level whether or not we closed," said one manager. “We are also following CDC instructions. We are done with this conversation. "

For the rest of the week, Smalls and other workers returned to the manager's office every morning, and despite the intense exchange on Wednesday, he says the JFK8 leadership was generally supportive, telling him when would be a good time for the workers to come. expressing your concerns and thanking you for keeping people calm. But in each case, the leaders promise to take their concerns to the regional management, and nothing would happen.

"RR. HH. You just told me to keep it quiet."

Meanwhile, Chandler was at home waiting for his test results. On Thursday morning, she called the urgent care center and received them: she had the virus. He sent a text message with his diagnosis to three supervisors who asked how he was feeling and said they would intensify his case to human resources and global security. Chandler later received a call from Human Resources. "RR. HH. You just told me to keep quiet," says Chandler. "That's all they told me."

It would be four days before workers received an alert about the second case at JFK8, but another worker heard about Chandler's diagnosis and posted it on Facebook. Beset with questions, Chandler posted the news herself and texted Smalls, who brought the news to the manager's office and said that the dozens of workers Chandler had contacted should be quarantined. "They said, 'Oh no, we will notify you by phone or email," Smalls recalls.

Two days later, on Saturday, Smalls was sitting in the break room talking to workers about the virus when a senior manager took him aside and told him that last Tuesday he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. They said Smalls should be quarantined and must leave the building, according to Smalls and two other workers present.

An Amazon spokesperson says the company does not tell workers who they contacted out of respect for worker privacy and was first informed that the Smalls employee had contact with a positive result on March 27. . The spokesperson said Amazon immediately began notifying workers and verbally told Smalls on the 28th that it should leave the building and quarantine. But because the supervisor told Smalls that he had been exposed on Tuesday, 24, when Chandler, the second known case at the facility, was the last in the building, Smalls, Chandler, and other workers assumed that the exposure in question was the moment when Smalls sent Chandler home.

Chandler and Smalls say this exchange was brief, about five minutes and six feet away. Chandler says he had closer contact with about 40 people that day and the day before. However, as far as she knows, none have been quarantined. Palmer, who worked with Chandler, was not quarantined and does not know anyone on his team who was. "Are you going to tell me that none of these 40 associates had contact with her? That is impossible," he says. (Amazon declined to say how many other workers were quarantined in addition to Smalls.)

"Chris was only quarantined because he started barking."

A worker who was in close contact with Chandler for prolonged periods on the 24th was never quarantined. The worker, who asked to remain anonymous, did not know that Chandler had tested positive until Friday after Chandler obtained his results when he checked Facebook. Upon seeing Chandler's post, he contacted his supervisor to ask if he should quarantine and was told that HR would be calling people shortly, according to the screenshots seen. The edge. She never received a call. On Saturday, he texted his supervisor again and was told that someone would speak to workers during their shift the next day. But on Sunday, when the worker returned to JFK8, the on-duty supervisor seemed unaware of the incident, then told him that the security team had analyzed the video and quarantined anyone who had had close contact with Chandler for more than 15 minutes.

"Chris was only quarantined because he started barking," said the worker. “I had more contact with Barbara, Chris had about five minutes with her, I had almost a whole morning. And they didn't tell me absolutely anything until I spoke to (a supervisor) and they said, are we going to mention this? What's going on? "

"It was retaliation," says Smalls. "It was an attempt to silence me."

After being kicked out of the building, Smalls decided to organize the strike. He contacted other workers he had spoken to in the break room and formed an Instagram group chat. They posted on Facebook and printed flyers, which workers left in the restrooms at JFK8 the next day. "We had 24 hours to do it," says Smalls. "I ran to CVS. I spent $ 100 on posters and billboards. I was on the way. I didn't sleep that night. "

"It was an attempt to silence me."

On Monday morning, JFK8 workers received a text message alert: A new COVID-19 case was confirmed at the facility, the latest in the building on March 24. This, Chandler says, was her. Four days had passed since he told supervisors that he tested positive.

Around noon, the workers left. Organizers say 60 employees protested, while Amazon put the number at 15. Many wore homemade masks or scarves on their faces and carried signs calling for the building to be closed and cleaned. Smalls returned to the facility for the first time since his expulsion and stood with protesters in the parking lot, addressing journalists.

When he got home, Smalls received a call from the same supervisor who quarantined him, saying he had violated the directive by returning to JFK8 and was fired. In a statement, Amazon later said it did not fire Smalls for organizing the protest, but for "putting the health and safety of others at risk,quot; by returning to the facility after being quarantined.

The dismissal brought Smalls a much larger audience than the strike would have had. Unions and elected officials issued statements calling for their reinstatement. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the city's Human Rights Commission to investigate his dismissal. Smalls gave interview after interview and appeared on MSNBC the following night. Minutes after the segment ended, JFK8 workers received an alert – three new cases at the facility.

Throughout the furore, Amazon gave a fair tone, claiming that Smalls was the real threat to worker safety, and his dismissal shows how seriously the company is taking the virus. "I'm confused. Did you think you wanted us to protect our workers? Amazon chief public relations officer Jay Carney tweeted at Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday. "Sir. Smalls intentionally violated social distancing rules, repeatedly, and was quarantined for 14 days paid for exposure to COVID. 3/30 he returned to the site. Knowingly putting our team at risk is unacceptable."

"We should dedicate the first part of our response to firmly exposing the case as to why the organizer's conduct was immoral."

This turned out to be a strategy developed at the highest levels of the company. Vice later obtained notes from a meeting attended by Jeff Bezos in which Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky called Smalls "not smart or articulate,quot; and discussed plans to make him "the face of the entire movement. union / organizer ". (Workers began a union effort at JFK8 shortly after it opened, although Smalls says he was not involved.) "We should dedicate the first part of our response to firmly exposing the case as to why the organizer's conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and possibly illegal." , in detail, and only then do we continue with our usual talking points about worker safety, ”Zapolsky wrote.

After the memo leaked, Smalls gave another round of interviews. "They've been trying to silence me from the beginning," says Smalls. "All I was doing was trying to help the people in my building, but somehow my life changed in 24 hours, so I'm still trying to cope with this." It has been bombarded with messages from Amazon workers around the world. “I have the weight of the world on my shoulders when it comes to the retail industry. I have everyone on Amazon from around the world calling and texting me. They are supportive and it makes me feel good to know that I am giving them a voice, but at the same time we have to take action. Everyone is approaching me, I like it, yes, you know what you do, you leave your buildings. "

But Smalls' firing also had a moderating effect on worker activism. Multiple workers at JFK8 and other Amazon facilities say they share their concerns and would support a strike, but that after their layoff they are afraid to risk their jobs. Concerned about his health, but reluctant to protest, they decided to stay home without pay and hope that the pandemic will recede soon. When JFK8 workers left for the second time this Monday, only 10 or more protested. Others posted messages of support online from the safety of their homes.

Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Since the first strike, JFK8 workers have received almost daily alerts about new coronavirus cases. Alerts don't specify a number, they just say new "multiple,quot; or "additional,quot; cases have been confirmed. Amazon declined to give a total. Assuming each alert represents only two cases, there have been at least 14, and workers estimate there will be twice as many.

Amazon has publicly rejected workers' actions at JFK8 and elsewhere, calling its claims "simply unfounded,quot; and saying it has taken "extreme measures,quot; to ensure the safety of employees. But after the protests, the company has instituted new security precautions at full speed. Days after the JFK8 strike and similar protests in Chicago and Detroit, Amazon announced that it would install temperature readers in its warehouses and that anyone with a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit would be sent home. The workers took it as a positive step, though it wouldn't have caught someone like Chandler who never had a fever. After criticism for sending feverish but undiagnosed workers home without pay, Amazon began offering partial pay. In JFK8 and elsewhere, workers now obtain masks at the start of their shift. The company also told workers it would institute a "mandatory social distancing," which could fire workers who "intentionally violate,quot; the guidelines. (A worker who received a report at JFK8 said her job still required being close and she was concerned that she would be fired for unavoidable violations.) This week, Amazon began piloting "disinfectant misting,quot; at JFK8 and announced plans to start producing its own. diagnostic tests for workers.

"The only reason they are doing this is because we criticized them in the media."

In a statement, Amazon said it has been implementing new security measures in recent weeks and will continue to do so. "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority," said an Amazon spokesperson. “From the earliest days of this situation, we have worked closely with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The US, The World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities to respond proactively, ensuring that we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and teams. "

Were they slow? Yes, definitely, "says Palmer." The only reason they are doing this is because we criticize them in the media. "

But workers fear the measures came too late to prevent a major outbreak, and five of the 12 workers The edge He spoke with had decided to stay home without pay, either for fear of infecting vulnerable family members or for his own safety. "I need the salary, I have bills to pay," said one worker. But she has asthma and lives with her grandmother, and one day in the break room she was overwhelmed by anxiety and never came back. Another worker was alarmed by repeated alerts about new cases and stopped logging in. "I cannot afford not to be there, but in the same way, I cannot afford to contract the virus," he said.

You have exhausted your two-week coronavirus license.

Chandler is still recovering and has developed a cough. She hopes to be able to return to work soon. He has exhausted his two weeks of coronavirus leave and now only receives 60 percent of his salary. (Amazon says employees who exhaust their sick leave COVID-19 are eligible for short-term disability, which pays 60 percent of their salary.)

She believes she has the virus in the warehouse. She only goes out to drive to work and back, and is in frequent contact with her coworkers. Chandler wishes Amazon had acted earlier and believes it is too late to operate the store safely without closing it and testing everyone before reopening it. "They should have notified everyone with the first case," she says. "And they should have closed the building for a deep cleanup."