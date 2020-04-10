Wales & # 39; Jamie Roberts is volunteering for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus | Rugby Union News

















6:01



Jamie Roberts explains why he has chosen to volunteer for the NHS

Jamie Roberts explains why he has chosen to volunteer for the NHS

Central Wales Jamie Roberts has volunteered for the NHS to help fight the coronavirus.

Roberts, who earned a medical degree from Cardiff University in 2013, returned from South Africa this week after the coronavirus interrupted his spell with the Stormers.

The 33-year-old told Sky Sports News that he felt "it was important to add a couple of hands and an extra mind to help solve this problem we all face."

"I have a medical degree from seven years ago, I have never worked clinically and I did not do my founding years while playing rugby," he added.

Roberts' spell with the Stormers in South Africa was interrupted by the coronavirus

"But I felt it was okay to go back to the health board here in Cardiff, and join the team here and try to support all of our front-line staff, who are doing an amazing job trying to solve this challenge."

Roberts has 94 matches for Wales, reaching a World Cup semifinal and starting all five matches in the 2012 Grand Slam victory.

When asked if his volunteer nerves were similar to before big games, he said, "In a way, it's similar to a team sport. This is a team problem and we have to solve it as a collective."

"A lot of people see the numbers on the news and see pictures of hospital beds, but the machine is much bigger than that. There are visiting teams in the community, test teams, human resources teams: the amount of recruitment that has been done. , certainly here in Cardiff, it is a great administrative effort, and that machine behind what people are seeing is enormous.

Roberts says he's been & # 39; motivated & # 39; to go back to medicine after rugby

"And, as I said, it is very impressive how those teams are progressing in very difficult circumstances."

Roberts admits that he has been inspired, during his short time as a volunteer on the NHS in Cardiff, to somehow return to medicine once his rugby career is over.

"Being involved in this team certainly motivates me to do it after rugby," he said.

"Seeing what effort people are going to make and the work ethic, the resistance of different people within this workforce, even playing a small role in this machine, is pretty cool."

"So it definitely motivated me to be a part of it somehow after playing."

Roberts joined the Stormers in January to play the 2020 Super Rugby season, but, as with most sports around the world, he was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts has put his future in the back of his mind until after the crisis.

"I just hope I get a chance to go out again and finish what I started," he said.

"Rugby was a lot of fun and it was a great group of guys. It's kind of weird that it shortens circumstances, that was disappointing," he said.

"But under the circumstances that disappointment pales."

When asked what the future holds for his rugby career, he added: "No one is going to play rugby until we solve this problem, so that's the first approach and I look forward to playing my part in that collective team to solve this and then deal with what follows (in my career) I guess.

"I would love to play rugby for other years."