Vince McMahon's XFL suspends operations and fires everyone – Deadline

The XFL is suspending operations and laying off all its personnel, according to multiple reports on Friday, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

League chief operating officer Jeffery Pollock broke the news to employees in a conference call, ESPN said.

The XFL had canceled the rest of its regular season on March 12, joining the NBA, NHL, NCAA, MLS, and Major League Baseball to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19. Live sport is one of the highest-profile and most-missed entertainment in the current crisis.

The XFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to NFL Networks, the XFL will pay employees through Sunday, but beyond that, it is unclear when or if the league could return.

It has been a difficult month for Vince McMahon, who also founded and directs WWE. Like other media and live event companies, WWE has seen its 52-week highs drop from more than $ 100 to $ 36 on Thursday. McMahon basically agreed to sell 15% of his shares in WWE in late March.

The reconstituted XFL hardly had a chance. This would have been his first season since debuting in 2001 as a company with NBC, but closed after one season with mediocre ratings and attendance.

The idea then and now was to fill a perceived football void in the months after the Super Bowl. This time it looked more promising. The league had only completed half of its scheduled 10-week season. "The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond," the league said in its March 12 statement.

The games had an average attendance of 18,614 fans, drawing the largest crowds in St. Louis (28,541) and Seattle (25,616), while New York (14,875) and Los Angeles (13,124) found it more difficult to attract fans. ESPN said. According to the league, the 10 games broadcast during its first four weeks were ranked among the top 10 television shows that week, as were four of the six on cable.