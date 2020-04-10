Video: This is what Salman Khan is doing on his Panvel farm



Salman Khan surely knows how to enjoy his free time right now. The super-busy megastar works year-round, so this block may have been a blessing in disguise. It has given him time to let his hair down and relax. It seems the actor is having a lot of fun on his farm in Panvel. The superstar is having a good time with his horse, as well as relaxing with nephew Nirvaan Khan. Salman took to Instagram to share a video of himself with his horse this morning.

The actor can be seen giving him some sheets and eating them too. He subtitled the video as "Breakfast with my love …" Well, it is clear that he is a true lover of blue animals. It is not like this?

